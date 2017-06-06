 
Mozaro restructures its management team

 
BEDFORD, N.H. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Mozaro has restructured its management team by suspending the position of President this week.

"As we look forward to a successful 2017, we have made changes this week that capitalize on the experience and capabilities of our management team.  The company has determined that its operations can be best served by focusing on the core strengths of each of its members.", said Bill Murray, Vice-President.

The company has made no indication of when it plans to reinstate the position.

About Mozaro

Mozaro delivers amazing outcomes by working with their clients to leverage existing technology investments while helping them evolve through digital transformation.

Mozaro's team has managed some of the largest websites in the world throughout their careers delivering solutions for fortune 500, government, small business and special interest in the areas of eCommerce, B2B, manufacturing, entertainment, education, financial, healthcare and hi-tech as well as many others.

http://www.mozaro.com/en/press-releases/mozaro-has-restru...
Mozaro
