Rockwood Furniture Keeps Summertime Tradition Alive

-- Rockwood Furniture is proud to be bringing back the Great Lemonade Stand Contest. The event is free to the public and there is no charge to sample all of the sweet and sour creations. This year's lemonade stand contest is particularly special because Rockwood is also celebrating their 10-year anniversary.Jacob Rempel says"In previous years the competition has generated such a positive response from the community that we were very excited to be able to do it again." Jacob Rempel also says,It's a great way to develop the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity in kids. It's also a fun way to generate some friendly competition between parents too!"The public will get the opportunity to vote for best lemonade, best stand, most original, and most sour. The deadline to register a team of 4 kids age 12 and under isNothing is more wholesome than a good old-fashioned lemonade stand. The concept has become a summer icon and Rockwood is passionate about helping keep that tradition alive for kids.Rockwood Furniture is Amarillo's premier American-made furniture retailer.