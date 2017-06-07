News By Tag
Investortools Integrates Perform® with Bloomberg Fixed Income Trading
Investortools' products and services are designed to assist fixed-income portfolio managers, traders, credit analysts, and other market participants with daily workflow challenges. Perform's order management capabilities allow participants to more easily manage challenges unique to the municipal bond market including:
· Prioritizing trade allocations across thousands of portfolios while respecting compliance guidelines
· Improving post-trade booking
· Optimizing the speed at which transactions are processed
· Sending information to more than one party simultaneously, thereby enabling greater access to liquidity
"As our clients are finding the cost and efficiency benefits of electronic trading, it is important for us to continue to provide industry-leading functionality in our product suite," said Scott Bradley, President of Investortools. "We are delighted to now offer to our clients this expanded trading functionality with Bloomberg, which continues to be an important vendor-collaborator with us."
About Investortools
Founded in 1983, Investortools specializes in portfolio management and credit analysis systems for institutional investors, including many of the largest mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, advisers, rating agencies and more. The company's products include: Perform®, a portfolio management system providing analytics, trade allocation, and compliance; CreditScope™
