Zachary Tinkle dominates with clean sweep at Anderson Speedway on Military Appreciation Night presented by Double T Leather
Tinkle Family Racing recovered from its previous week's engine and fuel issues to achieve Zachary Tinkle's third clean sweep in his Central States Region Super Cups career; fastest qualifier, heat race winner, feature race winner
Knowing his times in test were good, Tinkle went out for qualifying with high hopes. Sure enough, he qualified as the fastest qualifier with a time of 15.533 - almost a half second faster than the rest of the field.
Starting on the outside of the front row in the heat race, as soon as he passed the start/finish line, Tinkle made his move to take the lead and keep it for all 10 laps of the heat race.
He started in the same position in the feature race and charged hard as soon as he crossed the line again. Tinkle maintained the lead for all 30 laps of the feature race lapping all but one car on the field.
When starting his on-track interview, the announcer said, "The only way to describe your performance tonight was domination. You had an awesome car." Zachary Tinkle responded, "This is the best our car has ever been… I want to thank the military for their service and I want to thank my mom and dad. They worked their butts off trying to get me in this today and for their really cool support…"
This performance places Zachary Tinkle in the number one spot in championship points for the Central States Region Super Cups. Sponsors for Zachary Tinkle's 2017 season are: Left Paw Press, BTT Consulting, Simpson Race Products, True Power Motor Oil, and International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.
