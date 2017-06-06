News By Tag
College Admissions Counseling – A Unique Corporate Perk
CollegeCareerResults shows companies how to stand out on those "best places to work" lists by providing in-house college counseling to stressed out working parents with teens
"After employees have dined on salmon risotto, played foosball, and coiffed their hair, working parents can now receive college admissions help from their employer with a new, affordable program, College Counseling–A Corporate Perk," says Venturini. Using College Counseling–A Corporate Perk companies now have a way to help guide their employees with kids through the complex college admissions process," says Venturini.
With College Counseling–A Corporate Perk, employers can provide bi-weekly teleseminars on college admission topics of most concern to parents. Employees can also sign up for additional help at a significant savings. All college admissions coaching is done in the privacy of the employee's home via con calls or video conferencing.
"College admissions concerns cut across all employee levels," says Venturini. "As parents ultimately write out the tuition check, they are forced to assume a second full-time job as a "college search manager," researching and organizing college admissions activities. And they have to do these activities during working hours because colleges don't work after five o'clock. With College Counseling–A Corporate Perk, employees can get help with an expert and stay focused on their jobs.
Having worked in fast-paced, high tech start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, Venturini is no stranger to the time-constraints faced by working parents to get their teens ready for college. "Parents are working a 60-hour week leaving them limited time to help their teens make the best college admissions decisions," says Venturini.
Though most companies offer employees some form of education reimbursement benefits they have no expertise in helping employees navigate the stressful college admissions process. "The academic and financial pitfalls due to lack of information received by parents can be a disaster for them and their child," says Venturini. "With today's tuition ranging between $100K to $270K parents cannot afford to make a mistake with their college-bound teens, particularly if they are co-signing on student loans. They need college admissions help from a professional whose only focus is on college."
College Counseling–A Corporate Perk compliments a company's current higher education reimbursement program and shows companies care about its employees. "This is a great perk if companies want to get on the "Best Places to Work" list. What better way to help employee moral than to turn parents' angst into optimism knowing help is close at hand to properly launch their teens from high-school to college," says Venturini.
About College Career Strategist Elizabeth Venturini:
College Career Strategist, Elizabeth Venturini gladly supports stressed-out, timed-starved parents who want the best college and career options for their students. Parents focus on family and jobs and receive the information they need to make a $200K plus education investment. Elizabeth gives peace of mind to parents to make the best college decisions for their teen. To register for Elizabeth's programs, call 949-636-9055, email at Elizabeth@CollegeCareerResults.com, or go to www.collegecareerresults.com.
