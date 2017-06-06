 
News By Tag
* Teen Writing
* Teen Poetry
* Resilience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Young Writers, Poets, and Artists Take On Resilience in KidSpirit's Summer Issue

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Teen Writing
Teen Poetry
Resilience

Industry:
Media

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- KidSpirit (http://kidspiritonline.com), the award-winning online magazine by and for youth to explore life's big questions, launches its summer issue today This quarter, KidSpirit's network of editors around the world plumb the depths of an increasingly crucial topic: resilience. The issue features inspiring original writing, poetry, and artwork on cultivating inner strength in the face of life's challenges.

Each issue of KidSpirit revolves around a Big Question posed by the Editorial Board. This summer, the editors ask, "Why are we resilient?" One young writer responds with a thoughtful look at her personal experiences and historical examples, highlighting the importance of our reactions to circumstances beyond our control.

Other articles include one teenager's take on adapting to new environments in our globalized world; a thought-provoking explanation of how a young mindfulness practitioner copes with loss; a story of how an Indian contributor learned to bounce back after failure; and a moving analysis of Gavriel Savit's young adult novel Anna and the Swallow Man by a reviewer in Canada. In the poetry section, a young poet from New York reflects on conquering fear.

Throughout the summer, KidSpirit will continue to publish writing, poetry, and artwork by youth on this rich theme. One article will describe how following our passion in the face of social pressures can lead to personal fulfillment; another will share inspiring thoughts on perseverance from a young man with a life-changing disability; and a third will illustrate how a frightening diagnosis helped one writer realize what is truly important.

KidSpirit is a unique forum for young people to explore life's big questions in an open spirit. This issue highlights the value of youth voices around the world. For interviews and further information, please contact Jessie Post at the information below.

Contact
Jessie Post
Managing Editor
***@kidspiritonline.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kidspiritonline.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KidSpirit Online PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share