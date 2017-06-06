News By Tag
Young Writers, Poets, and Artists Take On Resilience in KidSpirit's Summer Issue
Each issue of KidSpirit revolves around a Big Question posed by the Editorial Board. This summer, the editors ask, "Why are we resilient?" One young writer responds with a thoughtful look at her personal experiences and historical examples, highlighting the importance of our reactions to circumstances beyond our control.
Other articles include one teenager's take on adapting to new environments in our globalized world; a thought-provoking explanation of how a young mindfulness practitioner copes with loss; a story of how an Indian contributor learned to bounce back after failure; and a moving analysis of Gavriel Savit's young adult novel Anna and the Swallow Man by a reviewer in Canada. In the poetry section, a young poet from New York reflects on conquering fear.
Throughout the summer, KidSpirit will continue to publish writing, poetry, and artwork by youth on this rich theme. One article will describe how following our passion in the face of social pressures can lead to personal fulfillment;
KidSpirit is a unique forum for young people to explore life's big questions in an open spirit. This issue highlights the value of youth voices around the world. For interviews and further information, please contact Jessie Post at the information below.
