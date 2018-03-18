News By Tag
New York Youth Symphony Announces its 55th Season
The 2017/18 season will also mark the NYYS orchestra's first season under newly appointed music director Michael Repper. Performances for the 2017/18 Season include:
ORCHESTRA
Michael Repper, music director
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 5 PM at United Palace of Cultural Arts
Sunday, November 19, 2017, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Hilary Purrington: Daylights (First Music commissioned world première)
Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 with Christine Lamprea, cello
Rachmaninoff:
Sunday, March 4, 2018, 5 PM at United Palace of Cultural Arts
Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol
Thomas Kotcheff: go and (First Music commissioned world première)
Kevin Puts: Flute Concerto with Demarre McGill, flute
Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88, B. 163,
Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Gershwin: Cuban Overture
Peter Shin: Slant (First Music commissioned world première)
Barber: Knoxville: Summer 1915 with Julia Bullock, soprano
Mussorgsky/Ravel:
JAZZ
Andy Clausen, director
Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center:
Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:30 & 9:30 PM with Ted Nash, saxophone. Andrew Karboski: Groovement (First Music commissioned world première)
Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:30 & 9:30 PM with Vuyo Sotashe, vocalist. Nate Sparks: A Piece for the People (First Music commissioned world première by)
The Times Center:
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:30 PM with Maria Schneider, composer. Jonathan Ragonese: Torgbui (First Music commissioned world première)
CHAMBER MUSIC
Lisa Tipton, director
Three performances:
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8 PM at National Arts Club
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM at Tenri Cultural Institute
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall Daniel McGee: Beneath My Shadow, I Look. (First Music commissioned world première)
COMPOSITION
Dr. Kyle Blaha, director
Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 7:30 PM at Leonard Nimoy Thalia, Symphony Space
Featuring original student compositions performed by members of all NYYS programs.
As part of NYYS's commitment to strengthen ties with the community, the organization is launching its first in-school residency at KIPP Middle School Academy in the South Bronx, and continuing partnerships with the Harmony Program and Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, both El Sistema-inspired programs. Free community concerts will be performed by all students, including the orchestra's performances at the United Palace in Washington Heights on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 5pm and Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5pm.
The NYYS Jazz band will extend its free community concerts out to Brooklyn at Sir D's Lounge on Monday, November 27 at 7:30pm and Greenwich House Music School on Tuesday, February 20 at 7:30pm. The Chamber Music students will perform at locations including Mt. Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, James Lenox House, and more.
