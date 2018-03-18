New York Youth Symphony Announces its 55th Season

Contact

--composed of orchestra, chamber, jazz, conducting, and composition programs, heads into the 2017/18 season with a new strategic plan to strengthen the organization's position as the premier, independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area.has provided over 6,000 music students between ages 12 and 22 unparalleled opportunities to study with world-renowned artists and to perform at world-class venues includingandBeyond their instruction, students gain valuable life skills – commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration – and friendships that last a lifetime.The 2017/18 season will also mark theorchestra's first season under newly appointed music directorPerformances for the 2017/18 Season include:music directorSunday, November 5, 2017, 5 PM at United Palace of Cultural ArtsSunday, November 19, 2017, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall(First Music commissioned world première)Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 withcelloSymphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27Sunday, March 4, 2018, 5 PM at United Palace of Cultural ArtsSunday, March 18, 2018, 2 PM at(First Music commissioned world première)Flute Concerto with Demarre McGill, fluteSymphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88, B. 163,Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall(First Music commissioned world première)with Julia Bullock, soprano, directorDizzy's Clubat Jazz at Lincoln Center:Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:30 & 9:30 PM with Ted Nash, saxophone.(First Music commissioned world première)Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:30 & 9:30 PM with Vuyo Sotashe, vocalist.(First Music commissioned world première by)Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:30 PM withcomposer.(First Music commissioned world première)directorThree performances:Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8 PM at National Arts ClubFriday, April 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM at Tenri Cultural InstituteThursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall(First Music commissioned world première)Dr.directorWednesday, May 9, 2018, 7:30 PM at Leonard Nimoy Thalia, Symphony SpaceFeaturing original student compositions performed by members of all NYYS programs.As part of NYYS's commitment to strengthen ties with the community, the organization is launching its first in-school residency at KIPP Middle School Academy in the South Bronx, and continuing partnerships with the Harmony Program and Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, both El Sistema-inspired programs. Free community concerts will be performed by all students, including the orchestra's performances at the United Palace in Washington Heights on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 5pm and Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5pm.The NYYS Jazz band will extend its free community concerts out to Brooklyn at Sir D's Lounge on Monday, November 27 at 7:30pm and Greenwich House Music School on Tuesday, February 20 at 7:30pm. The Chamber Music students will perform at locations including Mt. Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, James Lenox House, and more.