Bloomex Sponsors National Arts Centre
Bloomex begins sponsorship of Canada's National Arts Centre (NAC) for 2017-2018.
Bloomex is proud to named Flower Sponsor to the NAC as well as Floral Provider to the NAC CEO' s office. This sponsorship support includes providing bouquets and floral arrangements for the CEO Office needs, in Ottawa or across Canada. Examples include providing bouquets to welcome performers, thank you bouquets for key supporters and staff, or centrepieces for dinner or luncheon events.
Bloomex is also pleased to be providing all flowers for Up Close and Unplugged in the fall of 2017. This event is a joint fundraiser between the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation and the NAC featuring an intimate performance by Blue Rodeo singer Jim Cuddy. Bloomex will design and sponsor the dinner centrepieces and floral accents to help enhance this key fundraising event in Ottawa.
"We are very pleased to be able to offer support to Canada's very prestigious National Arts Centre," states Mark Camphaug, Bloomex director of marketing. "The NAC provides Canadians with amazing musical, dance, and theatre performances in both official languages, including Broadway shows, not only in Ottawa but in other locations across the country. Providing support for art and culture in Canada as well as support for cancer fundraising continues to be of importance to Bloomex. "
The provision began earlier in 2017 and will continue through into 2018.
About Bloomex
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at https://bloomex.ca/
About the National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre collaborates with artists and arts organizations across Canada to help create a national stage for the performing arts, and acts as a catalyst for performance, creation and learning across the country. The NAC strives to be artistically adventurous in each of its programming streams – the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre, French Theatre and Dance, as well as the Scene festivals and NAC Presents, which showcase established and emerging Canadian artists. The organization is at the forefront of youth and educational activities, offering artist training, programs for children and youth, and resources for teachers in communities across Canada.
The NAC is the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts centre in Canada, and one of the largest in the world.
Media Contact
Sue McDonald
613-228-2727
***@bloomex.ca
