 
News By Tag
* Cushman & Wakefield
* Fairview
* Lewisberry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Harrisburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Fairview Industrial Park in Central PA

Buyer Recognized Value-Added Opportunity Driven by Appetite for Flex Space
 
 
Fairview Industrial Park 1
Fairview Industrial Park 1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cushman & Wakefield
Fairview
Lewisberry

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Harrisburg - Pennsylvania - US

HARRISBURG, Pa. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/) orchestrated the sale of six flex buildings that comprise Fairview Industrial Park from Allegiancy of Richmond, VA, to Louisville, CO-based Real Capital Solutions.

The buildings, 509, 515 and 540 Industrial Drive and 621, 629 and 631 Distribution Plaza, total 270,168 square feet and sold for $11.75 million, said Cushman & Wakefield Executive Director Gerry Blinebury, who represented Allegiancy and led the Central Pennsylvania team of Robert Yoshimura, Joseph Hill, Jr. and Pat McBride.

"Fairview Industrial Park is 80 percent leased and the properties have some older construction features, so the new owner will have opportunity to make improvements, making this a good value-add investment," Blinebury said. "This transaction demonstrates the increased appetite for flex product in central Pennsylvania from the investment community. The growth in bulk distribution centers is driving additional demand for well-located industrial flex products." Tenants also enjoy good access to major highways.

"The park is in the Central Pennsylvania submarket within the I-81/I-78 distribution corridor and offers exceptional visibility and direct access to I-83 at the Fairview exit. It is across the street from a regional FedEx hub, which is a primary driver for tenants to locate there," said McBride. "It has a very diverse mix of tenants, from construction companies to R&D operations to quasi-industrial, retail and some manufacturing."

###

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

-END-

Media Contact:

Karen Ravensbergen/Evelyn Weiss Francisco

Caryl Communications

201-796-7788

karen@caryl.com / evelyn@caryl.com

Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Cushman & Wakefield
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Cushman & Wakefield, Fairview, Lewisberry
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Harrisburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share