2017 Vision Community Foundation's Black Tie Celebrity Gala!

Andre King (Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop /Model/Host/Celebrity Influencer) and Multi-Million Dollar CEO Mrs. Kimberly Chapman to Receive Honors!

KING AND CHAPMAN PROMO PICTURE FOR 6-23-2017 EVENT

• Atlanta - Georgia - US

2139249204

***@yahoo.com 2139249204

-- —Atlanta,Andre King (Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop/Model/Host/Celebrity Influencer and youngest brother to "Internationally"Known/Award Winning Hip Hop Artist/Mogul Swizz Beatz will be honored by the Vision Community Foundation. "Renaissance Woman" CEO-Owner/Publisher/Creator of Multi-Million Dollar conglomerate (Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation) Mrs. Kimberly Chapman will be honored as well for her innovation and leadership as a woman of color in business. This "Black Tie" Masquerade Ball will surely bring out the "Who's Who/Tastemakers"of Atlanta. This annual event celebrates and honors individuals making significant strides in the community. Previous guests (and performers) have included Chrisette Michelle, Jennifer Holiday, Angie Stone, KeKe Wyatt, and many more. Don't miss your chance to mingle with: celebrities, entertainers, athletes, politicians, socialites, top industry leaders and national media. For more information:When: Friday-June 23, 2017.Where: Doubletree Hotel (Buckhead), 3342 Peachtree Road, Atlanta-GA, 30326.Time: 8:00pm—Until.# # #CONTACT INFORMATIONAndre KingInstagram: @andrekingbrandKimberly Chapman—CEO/PublisherSheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundationwww.sheenmagazine.comwww.nairobiprofessional.comInstagram: @thatskimchapmanSammi Haynes—Editor-In-ChiefSheen MagazineIG: SammihaynesincJackie Bush—PublicistG. J. & J. ~A Public Relations CompanyTwitter and Instagram: @GJJPR_msjvbush@yahoo.com213.924.9204