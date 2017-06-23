News By Tag
2017 Vision Community Foundation's Black Tie Celebrity Gala!
Andre King (Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop /Model/Host/Celebrity Influencer) and Multi-Million Dollar CEO Mrs. Kimberly Chapman to Receive Honors!
When: Friday-June 23, 2017.
Where: Doubletree Hotel (Buckhead), 3342 Peachtree Road, Atlanta-GA, 30326.
Time: 8:00pm—
# # #
CONTACT INFORMATION
Andre King
Instagram: @andrekingbrand
Kimberly Chapman—CEO/
Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation
www.sheenmagazine.com
www.nairobiprofessional.com
Instagram: @thatskimchapman
Sammi Haynes—Editor-
Sheen Magazine
IG: Sammihaynesinc
Jackie Bush—Publicist
G. J. & J. ~A Public Relations Company
Twitter and Instagram: @GJJPR_
msjvbush@yahoo.com
213.924.9204
Contact
2139249204
***@yahoo.com
