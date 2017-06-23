 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


2017 Vision Community Foundation's Black Tie Celebrity Gala!

Andre King (Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop /Model/Host/Celebrity Influencer) and Multi-Million Dollar CEO Mrs. Kimberly Chapman to Receive Honors!
 
 
ATLANTA - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- —Atlanta,Andre King (Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop/Model/Host/Celebrity Influencer and youngest brother to "Internationally" Known/Award Winning Hip Hop Artist/Mogul Swizz Beatz will be honored by the Vision Community Foundation. "Renaissance Woman" CEO-Owner/Publisher/Creator of Multi-Million Dollar conglomerate (Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation) Mrs. Kimberly Chapman will be honored as well for her innovation and leadership as a woman of color in business. This "Black Tie" Masquerade Ball will surely bring out the "Who's Who/Tastemakers" of Atlanta.  This annual event celebrates and honors individuals making significant strides in the community.  Previous guests (and performers) have included Chrisette Michelle, Jennifer Holiday, Angie Stone, KeKe Wyatt, and many more.  Don't miss your chance to mingle with:  celebrities, entertainers, athletes, politicians, socialites, top industry leaders and national media.  For more information:  https://uppc.ticketleap.com/2017-black-tie-gala/.

When: Friday-June 23, 2017.

Where:  Doubletree Hotel (Buckhead), 3342 Peachtree Road, Atlanta-GA, 30326.

Time:  8:00pm—Until.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Andre King

Instagram:  @andrekingbrand

Kimberly Chapman—CEO/Publisher

Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation

www.sheenmagazine.com

www.nairobiprofessional.com

Instagram:  @thatskimchapman

Sammi Haynes—Editor-In-Chief

Sheen Magazine

IG: Sammihaynesinc

Jackie Bush—Publicist

G. J. & J. ~A Public Relations Company

Twitter and Instagram:  @GJJPR_

msjvbush@yahoo.com

213.924.9204

