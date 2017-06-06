News By Tag
Pet Professional Guild invites speaker applications for inaugural Australian summit
2018 Sydney event promises three full days of top quality education and networking opportunities for pet professionals
Anyone who wishes to present in Sydney may submit their applications online with immediate effect until the closing date, July 15, 2017. Contracts will be issued by August 10 and must be signed by August 30, 2017. Applicants may present on a topic of their choice, at beginner, intermediate or advanced level, in the format of a lecture, and are also required to provide a list of learning objectives.
Traditionally, PPG summits in the US and UK have showcased a wide variety of presenters and topics to ensure attendees remain up-to-date on current research and developments in the world of animal behavior and training across a variety of species. As such, PPG's first-ever summit in Australia will follow the standard and present a vast range of subjects relevant to professionals working in pet care, and canine, feline, avian and equine behavior and training, as well as provide ample opportunities for fun extra-curricular activities and networking. While PPG's corporate office in Tampa, Florida will host this first event with support from the PPGA team, future Australian summits will be hosted directly by PPGA.
"Our inaugural summit in Australia serves to embody the huge inroads we are making in spreading the message that science-based, humane and force-free approach to animal behavior and training is both the present and the future," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "We are greatly looking forward to hosting this top-class learning event where people can also have a lot of fun, and meet and interact with their peers from all over the country, and, indeed, the world. Some spectacular international presenters, who have previously worked directly with PPG in the United States, are planning to join us. We cannot wait to unveil their names and witness the excitement this will generate, while the addition of local presenters into the mix will guarantee an all-encompassing, educational experience for all.
"PPG is a member organization that not only has a unique and important mission, but one that incorporates and represents many professional categories within the pet industry. This helps align our mission across all service sectors with the result that we can make a broader impact on behalf of the pet owning community. PPGA completely embraces this concept and represents a wide range of professionals who will all benefit immensely from attending our Sydney summit."
To submit a presenter application, see https://petprofessionalguild.com/
About the Pet Professional Guild and Pet Professional Guild Australia
The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is a 501(c)6 international member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean that shock, pain, choke, fear, physical force and compulsion-based methods are never employed in training or caring for a pet. Pet Professional Guild Australia (PPGA) is a registered not-for-profit organization incorporated in Australia that operates under a license agreement with PPG.
