News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Baby Noomie Introduces A Luxury Style Of Hip Clothing For Ultimate Baby Comfort
Baby Noomie offers modern moms a brand new way of dressing up babies.
"Baby Noomie has been created by curious and determined entrepreneurs who understand the needs of the modern moms," says the spokesperson for Baby Noomie. "We are different from other brands of baby clothing because our focus on quality is unrivaled and uncompromising. The trendy baby clothing we create is impossible to replicate because we use the best of raw materials and processes that others cannot match up to."
Baby Noomie is the brainchild of three mothers; Alissa, Shirli and Andrea, driven by the dream of creating the perfect baby wear line. They are the new age "mom-preneurs"
Baby Noomie is a name that's synonymous with amazingly stylish baby clothes and accessories created for the modern mom. The creations are that exceptionally soft and cozy just the way babies love their clothes, but also cool, chic, fashionable and fun, the way moms want it.
Baby Noomie is able to deliver premium quality baby wear because they use Pima Cotton, the secret ingredient for soft, comfortable dresses. Pima is regarded as the finest quality of cotton and grown mainly in the Peruvian valleys where the climatic and soil conditions are ideal for its harvesting. Pima cotton is used primarily because of the unique softness and breathability it brings to clothes. The comfort it provides to babies is truly unmatched.
According to Baby Noomie, they choose Pima cotton for making baby clothes because the growers do not use any kind synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. The cotton is free from allergens adding to the comfort factor. The fabric has the unique quality of improving softness after every wash. The best part is that it is 50% more durable that other types of cottons.
According to the spokesperson for Baby Noomie, all their products have a personal touch in them. Every single product undergoes stringent quality check and fully supervised by the founders. The Baby Noomie brand has something unique about it as the products have a personal, handcrafted touch to it. The entrepreneur moms are fully involved in the process - from concept to idea, from design to final baby layette, from manufacturing to making it available to the modern moms.
Visit http://babynoomie.com
Contact
Baby Noomie,
***@babynoomie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse