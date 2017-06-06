News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Say 'Yes, Way!' to Summer With Snowbirds Vintners New Rosé Wine
Snowbirds Vintners releases bold, new Rhône-style Rosé for summer
Produced by award-winning Orlando Chef Jamie McFadden and winemaker Norm Saley, Snowbirds Vintners 2016 Rosé is a refreshingly bright, fruit forward blend produced from three Rhône style grape varietals in the Columbia Valley AVA - Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Grenache. Together, they create an all American wine with high quality, flavors, and structured minerality - the perfect companion for any occasion.
A portion of proceeds from the sale of every bottle go to The PEAS Foundation, a charitable organization, founded to help bring fresh fruits and vegetables to local homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and other non-profits in Central Florida.
TASTING NOTES
Snowbirds Vintners 2016 Rosé (SRP $18)
Shimmering salmon in color, with hints of lavender on the rim, bright aromas of wild strawberries and rose petal are present on the nose, as well as hints of white pepper and stone fruits. With five months in stainless steel to age, Snowbirds 2016 Rosé is crisp on the palate, with a medium body, and balanced acidity.
WINE PAIRINGS
Chef Jamie McFadden, Proprietor of Snowbirds Vintners, recommends pairing Snowbirds 2016 Rosé with the following dishes:
· Barbecued lamb
· Fried chicken
· Roasted beet salad with goat cheese, pistachios
· Smoked corn, queso fresco, avocado toasts
ABOUT SNOWBIRDS VINTNERS
In late 2016, award winning Chef Jamie McFadden (Winter Park, Florida) dived into the wonderful world of wine to create Snowbirds Vintners, a portfolio of small lot, hand crafted wine varietals.
From an early age, Jamie grew up helping his father make wine, and his mother was always in the kitchen whipping up something new, with a Julia Child cookbook ever at the ready. At an early age, Jamie knew he was destined to become a chef, but winemaking continued to beckon.
Says Jamie, "Snowbirds Vintners was inspired by my family's love for food and wine, and our annual trips from the cold north to the warm, sunny beaches of South and Central Florida. It represents the joy one experiences when you're in your 'perfect paradise', no matter where that is in the world."
It's serious wine, in a not so serious bottle!
SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE, ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE
With sales kicking off in the southeast, Snowbirds Vintners has chosen to bottle locally, cutting down costs to transport heavy glass (which saves on energy emissions), and also to create a wine on tap program, creating zero waste for restaurant partners.
Snowbirds Vintners wines are always sustainably sourced and produced, using 100% vegan and gluten free production and storage methods. The winery incorporates rainwater recycling and organic pest control practices, as well as natural fertilizer from vine trimmings and plant materials, to help nurture the soil and land.
Giving back is also part of Snowbirds culture. A portion of proceeds from every bottle goes to The PEAS Foundation, a charitable organization, founded to help bring fresh fruits and vegetables to local homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and other non-profits.
Find Snowbirds on the shelf at Whole Foods and a growing list of Florida retailers, at https://facebook.com/
For interview opportunities or media inquiries, please contact Snowbirds wine and spirits consulting agency, FK Interactive.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Cassandra Rosen
FK Interactive
http://fkint.com
321-285-6225
Contact
Cassandra Rosen, FK Interactive
***@fkint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse