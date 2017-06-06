News By Tag
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and Ocon Youth Football Partnership
CHW Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to become OYF Title Sponsor
"We are thrilled to announce Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine as our official title sponsor for the 2017 football season," said Gary Wipperman, president of Oconomowoc Youth Football. "It goes without saying Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is a premiere organization dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. The Orthopedics and Sports Medicine program, with a clinic in Delafield, brings top notch primary sports medicine and surgical care for our athletes and all children in Lake Country. This truly is an outstanding partnership between two organizations that have a passion for kids."
"The sports medicine team at Delafield Clinic is committed to getting injured Lake Country athletes back in the game as safely and as quickly as possible. We are excited to sponsor the 2017 season with Oconomowoc Youth Football. Go Bandits!" said Dr. Shayne Fehr, primary care sports medicine pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's Delafield Clinic.
About Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
The Sports Medicine Program at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is the only program in Wisconsin just for young athletes. Our goal is to help your children get and stay healthy, and return to the activities they enjoy as soon as possible. Our sports medicine team works closely with parents, coaches and other health care professionals to provide care that is specifically tailored to fit each child's needs. Our team understands that young athletes' injuries need special treatment, because that treatment can affect your child's growth. To schedule an appointment please call (414) 604-7512.
About Oconomowoc Youth Football
Oconomowoc Youth Football strives to provide a positive, safe and educational football experience in a healthy competitive setting for 5th - 8th grade. OYF is a member of the USAFootball Heads Up program which provides training to coaches to ensure player safety. For more information please visit http://www.oconomowocyouthfootball.org
