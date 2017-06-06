News By Tag
Borden Place East Resident Yvette Mancini Celebrates 100th Birthday
Approximately 90 people joined Mancini to celebrate her centennial birthday (May 23), including her family, Borden Place community members, and Representative Alan Silvia (D-7th Bristol). Mancini's party, which featured cake, refreshments, and entertainment provided by Silver Fox, marked the first time Borden Place held a 100th birthday celebration for a resident.
Mancini, a resident of Borden Place since 2002, is also known as "Ms. Senior Sweetheart,"
"Yvette is a very special member of our community, and we were thrilled to hold a party in her honor on her special day," said Kerri D'Amico, Senior Manager who oversees operations at Borden Place. "We wish her many more years of health and happiness. She should not only be congratulated for reaching 100, but also for the love, care and wisdom she gives so generously to our residents each and every day."
Photo captions: (0694, l-r): Yvette Mancini and Representative Alan Silvia; (0183, l-r): Yvette Mancini, Maria Furtado, Pamela McCombs, Maria Mallarky, Katherine Sousa, Kerri D'Amico, and George, the Silver Fox.
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
