Global Trust Group Leads Series A Investment Round for Surkus LOS ANGELES - June 12, 2017



Surkus is the first crowdsourcing marketplace where brands and venues can acquire their ideal crowd of customers through incentivizing people that are looking to discover new and exciting experiences.



Surkus mission is to connect brands with people to create memorable experiences that produce measurable results. Our advanced algorithm matches businesses with their perfect curated crowd of customers and our members to amazing experiences they'll love. In 2-years, Surkus has grown to 150,000 members and our platform has sourced over 4,000 crowds to events, venues, castings, and businesses across the country.



Global Trust Founder & CEO and Surkus Board Member Robert Sigler has been an early and strong supporter of the company and its extraordinary and globally scalable business model. "Since our last investment round, Surkus has made great strides as a leading technology platform in the crowdsourcing market with an increasing user base, broadening geographical footprint and advancing technology."



CUI's Jason Mok seeks to create value by identifying leaders and supporting them and their companies with capital, expertise and access to new markets. "Stephen and his team are making big strides, and we are glad to join with the Global Trust Growth Fund to help Surkus continue to expand."



Surkus CEO, Stephen George is optimistic about the future of his company with the support of his Series A investors. "Surkus enables and empowers its clients to target their ideal potential customers and delivering measurable results. This is done by the Surkus platform matching members profiles with events they'll love to attend and then simply incentivize them to engage. Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, every time and everywhere."



About Global Trust Group and the Global Trust Growth Fund



Global Trust Group (GTG) is a full service wealth management platform that focuses on private high net worth and institutional partners, both domestically and internationally. The Global Trust Growth Fund diversifies investments across a wide spectrum of industries and actively venture-manages each portfolio company – an innovative approach within this a multi-trillion dollar non-cyclical growth industry. The GTG Advisory Board includes over 70 business leaders and successful entrepreneurs, each having received a private invitation to join the Global Trust.



About CUI



Capital Union Investments is a leader in private investment for early stage, growth, mezzanine, and pre-IPO capital. Headquartered in Hong Kong and with offices in China and the US, the Firm's investment philosophy has been to create value by identifying leaders and innovators, whose businesses that can be developed in the China Market. Our approach of providing unique investment insights, local knowledge and value-added operating capabilities, differentiates us from many traditional private investment funds.



