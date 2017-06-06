 
News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

United Premier Soccer League Announces Florida Conference Expansion With Miami Soccer Academy

South Florida-based Pro Development Team Joins for 2017 Summer Season
 
 
Miami_SoccerAcademy
Miami_SoccerAcademy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Miami Soccer Academy as a new member team starting with the 2017 Summer Season.

Miami Soccer Academy has begun UPSL play in the Pro Premier Division's Florida Gold Coast Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Miami Soccer Academy is a terrific addition to the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference. The ownership and the team have a real bond with the communities of South Florida, and they take a grass-roots approach very seriously. The ownership is energetic and ready to make a statement on a national stage which why they joined the UPSL. We welcome Miami Soccer Academy to the UPSL and wish them the best of success in 2017 and beyond."

Miami Soccer Academy is owned by Miguel Romero, 27, an entrepreneur, and owner and president of First Choice Services Inc. in South Florida.

Miami Soccer Academy Owner Miguel Romero said, "We really like the UPSL's strategy and it's time we take ourselves national. Our vision is to become a better soccer presence in Miami so that we can reach our goals and achieve our dreams."

Miami Soccer Academy was created this year and currently plays in the APL Sunshine Conference. The club had previously operated since 2008 as First Choice FC in local leagues in and around Miami.

"Our goal is to promote players to the next level from our academy program," Romero said. "We have a lot of really good players and we think we can make them professionals, which is what the UPSL is all about."

The team will play its home games at Kendall Soccer Park (8011 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33183) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Miami Soccer Academy

Miami Soccer Academy is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami, Florida, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Miami Soccer Academy will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.

Founded in 2017, Miami Soccer Academy can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Miguel Romero
Direct: 786-471-3898
Email: info@miamisocceracademy.com
Website: www.miamisocceracademy.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share