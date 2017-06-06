News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Florida Conference Expansion With Miami Soccer Academy
South Florida-based Pro Development Team Joins for 2017 Summer Season
Miami Soccer Academy has begun UPSL play in the Pro Premier Division's Florida Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Miami Soccer Academy is a terrific addition to the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference. The ownership and the team have a real bond with the communities of South Florida, and they take a grass-roots approach very seriously. The ownership is energetic and ready to make a statement on a national stage which why they joined the UPSL. We welcome Miami Soccer Academy to the UPSL and wish them the best of success in 2017 and beyond."
Miami Soccer Academy is owned by Miguel Romero, 27, an entrepreneur, and owner and president of First Choice Services Inc. in South Florida.
Miami Soccer Academy Owner Miguel Romero said, "We really like the UPSL's strategy and it's time we take ourselves national. Our vision is to become a better soccer presence in Miami so that we can reach our goals and achieve our dreams."
Miami Soccer Academy was created this year and currently plays in the APL Sunshine Conference. The club had previously operated since 2008 as First Choice FC in local leagues in and around Miami.
"Our goal is to promote players to the next level from our academy program," Romero said. "We have a lot of really good players and we think we can make them professionals, which is what the UPSL is all about."
The team will play its home games at Kendall Soccer Park (8011 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33183) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Miami Soccer Academy
Miami Soccer Academy is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami, Florida, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Miami Soccer Academy will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2017, Miami Soccer Academy can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Miguel Romero
Direct: 786-471-3898
Email: info@miamisocceracademy.com
Website: www.miamisocceracademy.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
