June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

"i'm Homeless For The Day, Ask Me Why?"

Redwood Gospel Mission's Second Annual 24 In Your Car fundraiser event brings awareness to the growing number of men, women and children calling their car home, all while raising money to support those in need.
 
 
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine for a moment, you take a walk around downtown to clear your head, suddenly you see a familiar face, a family member, old friend or an acquaintance living in their car.What do you do next?

Seeing somebody we know who is now homeless is difficult. You might know bits and pieces of their life story or maybe you have some idea of what lead to their current living situation. Either way, you want to help them, and then you become filled with fear and doubt. How can you help them? What could you offer them? What started as just a walk is now you trying to help somebody else. This can feel overwhelming. Where do you start?


24 In Your Car was developed to help our community better understand some of the challenges the homeless face. At the same time, providing ways to bless and help those in need.


24 In Your Car is on Saturday, June 24th to Sunday, June 25th from 7am-7am and will be held at Rincon Valley Christian School, 4585 Badger Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Participants will be living out of their cars during this 24 hour period of time. There will be a variety of activities to help participants understand some of the challenges the homeless face each day. Activities include scavenger hunt, video diary booth, group discussion, testimonies, games, and reflection time.

The Redwood Gospel Mission, along with local churches, organizations, and volunteers will join together to impact individuals through an experience that will inspire them to be the voice of change for the "hidden homeless."

Opportunities to participate, to serve, and to donate are at http://www.24inyourcar.com

About Redwood Gospel Mission: The Redwood Gospel Mission (www.srmission.org) has served the homeless, broken and needy of Sonoma County for the past 54 years, providing services such as shelter, meals and clothing to the "least, the last and the lost" who find their way to our facilities. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the Mission serves over 105,954 meals, provides more than 40,871 bed-nights of shelter, and distributes thousands of articles of clothing each year. Redwood Gospel Mission also offers showers, haircuts and other services at its two housing facilities in the Santa Rosa area.

For more information, please contact Eric Sangervasi – esangervasi@srmission.org

Or call (707) 578-1830

Eric Sangervasi
esangervasi@srmission.org
