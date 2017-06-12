Don't Miss HONEY RIVER's 1st Full Band Performance

 
Industry News





www.HoneyRiverMusic.com
www.HoneyRiverMusic.com
 
LOS ANGELES - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California- based band, Honey River (http://www.honeyrivermusic.com/) will be giving their first full band performance at the iconic Lucky Strike during Soundcheck Live on Wednesday, June 28th. The show begins at 8:45 PM. This live set will mark the first time Honey River plan to perform their hits "non-acoustically" by offering a full band sound to the audience in the spirit of their 70's style influences; echoing the heart and soul of country music and singer/songwriter greats of the past, such as The Eagles, Jackson Browne, The Band, Kris Kristofferson, etc.

Matt Cermanski (NBC's 'The Voice') flawlessly and unabashedly sings newly written stories of our time, taking listeners on a familiar ride, but with new paint and wheels. Joey Sykes adds his songwriting and producer talents, as well as his high harmonies, and strong guitar playing, along with multi-instrumentalist Stephan Hovsepian, whose vast musical talents can only be matched by the time spent with the Great Levon Helm, of The Band, in Woodstock, NY.

Together, this is Honey River: A sweet, flowing trip, heard through great songs, voices, and music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4eUMLieQ9Y



Winning over fans of both classic and modern country music from LA to Nashville, Honey River invites you to attend this Free Show for a performance to remember and memories that you'll never forget.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 8:45 PM - 12:00 AM at Lucky Strike Live- Soundcheck Live at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. CA.

For more information, please visit www.honeyrivermusic.com. Be sure to follow them on social media under HoneyRiverMusic on: Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/honeyrivermusic), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/honeyrivermusic), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/honeyrivermusic) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFWc99cvXyt6ZdWpRgOMVdw).

Media Contact
Honey River PR: Jenn Mitchell
847-749-2835
***@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
