News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Don't Miss HONEY RIVER's 1st Full Band Performance
Matt Cermanski (NBC's 'The Voice') flawlessly and unabashedly sings newly written stories of our time, taking listeners on a familiar ride, but with new paint and wheels. Joey Sykes adds his songwriting and producer talents, as well as his high harmonies, and strong guitar playing, along with multi-instrumentalist Stephan Hovsepian, whose vast musical talents can only be matched by the time spent with the Great Levon Helm, of The Band, in Woodstock, NY.
Together, this is Honey River: A sweet, flowing trip, heard through great songs, voices, and music.
https://www.youtube.com/
Winning over fans of both classic and modern country music from LA to Nashville, Honey River invites you to attend this Free Show for a performance to remember and memories that you'll never forget.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 8:45 PM - 12:00 AM at Lucky Strike Live- Soundcheck Live at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. CA.
For more information, please visit www.honeyrivermusic.com. Be sure to follow them on social media under HoneyRiverMusic on: Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Honey River PR: Jenn Mitchell
847-749-2835
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017