Industry News





Lifestyle Mediation can help Chronic hypertention Patient don't need lifelone prescrition

All hypertension have different underlying causes. It is terrible medical malpractice to treat hypertension without addressing the underlying cause of hypertension. Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program just be invented against Hypertension
 
 
TORONTO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Functional food therapeutic lifestyle change mediation/intervention program  just be invented  against High Blood Pressure in effective natural health  therapy way.

Senior Consultan,wwww.SkyBlueCross.com, Maxwell Chan said: There are different types of high blood pressure with different underlying causes of high blood pressure. It is terrible medical malpractice to treat high blood pressure without addressing the cause. To address the underlying cause of high blood pressure is the most important key to treat high blood pressure.
To address the underlying causes of disease with a system-oriented approach, and to integrate both patient and medical/healthcare practitioner in an interactive natural health therapeutic partnership is tendency of 21st century healthcare. Functional food therapeutic lifestyle change mediation/intervention program makes use of the above Innovative health care philosophy and Developed many especial programs for many common chronic diseases. In this article, we mainly discuss how naturally to have high blood pressure well balanced controlled.

High Blood Pressure is  human being's best friend. At least, it let us know:
1. The heart still has the capability to produce high blood pressure to meet particular demand of oxygen supply, nutrient supply, or whatever anything

2. Something wrong happens somewhere in our body, it could be stomach ulcer or blood vessel blocked or maybe patient didn't sleep well last night.

Human being body is self-organization system. High Blood pressure is system self-protection mechanism against something bad happens in the body. High blood pressure is not a sickness, but kind of liver metabolic status instead, which may be complicated problems connected to liver, kidney, and spleen functions. Each high blood pressure patient has its particular underling cause, simply applying a lifelong taking blood pressure prescription  to all high blood pressure patients could be medical malpractice.

Book "Naturally Have Your High Blood Pressure Controlled: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Intervention Program" [ please search the book's whole long name for more detail information]  also  give out 11 common underlying causes of high blood pressure and related medical solutions.
Source:http://www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeinterv....

About www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com/ :www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com is owned by SkyBLUE Cross Corp., which is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross believe  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world

Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross
***@skybluecross.com
