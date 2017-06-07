News By Tag
Milenyo.net signs a collaboration agreement with Workkola
Milenyo, the innovative service advisor for millennials, has signed a collaboration agreement with Workkola, a startup that connects digital competition students with startups through online challenges.
The agreement is part of Milenyo's alliance strategy to offer the largest segment of its clientele, relevant and relevant offers. This alliance is one of the 40 alliances that Milenyo is closing with a view to becoming the leading advisor.
Milenyo, Innovative Service Advisor for youngers
Milenyo is a web application that adds more than 1.8 million job offers, 15,000 courses and 3000 leisure offers. The clear and defined strategic vision and the multiple agreements that are closing down will allow Milenyo to expand its offer considerably.
At the moment the three main verticals in Milenyo are: employment, training and leisure. But there are foreseen integrations type experiences and collaborative rental.
Milenyo is the guarantee of finding relevant services living a unique experience.
Workkola, more than two years connecting talented students and international startups
The goal of Workkola is to close the gap between higher education and the professional world, pushing the boundaries of learning in the classroom and creating a more realistic, integrated and cooperative relationship between both worlds.
Thus, at Workkola.com students of digital skills such as digital marketing, business, computer, design ... connect with startups through online challenges. Creating a dynamic portfolio of experiences and recommendations of the startups with which they collaborate, demonstrating what they know how to do and the talent they have. And if that were not enough, they also access exclusive job offers to work on startups.
