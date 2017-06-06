News By Tag
Where Take a Walk on the Wild Slyde This Summer!
Wild Slyde is the accessible-to-all sport that is taking events, school sports days and even the police by storm. This summer sees Wild Slyde back by demand and featuring at a string of events throughout London and the south east.
The summer of sliding begins with Super Saturday of Sport on Saturday 1 July. This event is set to transform Stratford into a free sporting arena. It's a massive event for all the family including a host of sports – Wild Slyde included – and a free barbeque. Definitely not to be missed!
More info: http://www.supersaturdayofsport.co.uk/
For those across the other side of London, Super Saturday of Sport Chiswick offers the same line-up and takes place on Saturday 8th July.
There's another opportunity for free family fun during the weekend of 8th and 9th July at Central Park in East Ham courtesy of the Mayor's Newham Show. This event offers something for all the family including a children's stage, a cabaret tent, the 'Newham seaside' and 'Newham village fete' together with plenty of entertainment, including of course, Wild SlydeThe fun runs through from 12 noon to 6pm.
More info: https://www.newham.gov.uk/
From 24th to 28th July, Wild Slyde will be taking Romford by storm at the Liberty Shopping Centre's Summer Festival of Fun AND there's a chance for everyone taking part to win £500 for their chosen charity. There are also £20 Liberty gift cards up for grabs for the fastest times.
Because Wild Slyde is an impact-free sport that uses bodyweight as resistance, it is suitable for e everyone. It's fun, it's competitive and fully inclusive.
Any event organisers looking to add a fun, accessible sport to their line-up this year or any time in the future is welcome to contact Wild Slyde's Weininger Irwin on 020 8514 8352 or visit https://www.resistancesliding.com/
Media Contact
Weininger Irwin
020 8514 8352
info@weiningers.com
