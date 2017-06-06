 
News By Tag
* Trucker Huss
* Tiffany Santos
* Hipaa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Trucker Huss Director Tiffany Santos to Participate in ABA JCEB Webinar

Gearing Up in the Era of Increased HIPAA Enforcement and Cyber Security Threats
 
 
Tiffany Santos
Tiffany Santos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trucker Huss
* Tiffany Santos
* Hipaa

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN FRANCISCO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that Director, Tiffany Santos, will participate in a webinar hosted by the American Bar Association (ABA) Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (JCEB) discussing the increase in HIPAA Enforcement and Cyber Security Threats. The webinar "Gearing Up in the Era of Increased HIPAA Enforcement and Cyber Security Threats" will be held on June 22, 2017 from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Santos counsels employers and multiemployer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare plans, Section 125 cafeteria plans, and qualified retirement plans. She assists clients with compliance matters; administrative and plan design issues; plan, SPD and amendment drafting; IRS submissions; IRS and DOL investigations; and the review and negotiation of service provider agreements, including investment manager agreements. Tiffany frequently makes presentations on health plan matters, including health care reform (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010), HIPAA, COBRA, and cafeteria plans, and on investment-related matters, including ERISA's impact on alternative investments.

Click here for more information about the event: https://shop.americanbar.org/ebus/ABAEventsCalendar/Event...

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share