Trucker Huss Director Tiffany Santos to Participate in ABA JCEB Webinar
Gearing Up in the Era of Increased HIPAA Enforcement and Cyber Security Threats
Santos counsels employers and multiemployer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare plans, Section 125 cafeteria plans, and qualified retirement plans. She assists clients with compliance matters; administrative and plan design issues; plan, SPD and amendment drafting; IRS submissions;
Click here for more information about the event: https://shop.americanbar.org/
