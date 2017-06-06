Heartland Select announces their Kickstarter campaign for their uniquely designed personal, portable Firefly™ grille Heartland Select is excited to announce its initial Kickstarter campaign for the Firefly™ grille. Firefly Grille CHICAGO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Firefly™ grille is an easy-to-use, portable charcoal grill that's perfect for anyone, anywhere. After years of product prototypes to perfect a patented unique design, the Firefly™ grille is ready to change the way you experience outdoor grilling. From its seamless steel body and pre-packaged assembly to its solid yet light design, the Firefly™ grille is a grilling wonder.



Conceived in 2015, the Firefly™ grille is the brainchild of Ryan Stredney. "To secure the molds for mass production, get an initial minimum order assembled, packaged, warehoused, and transported takes a big financial commitment, and that's where people can help," said Ryan Stredney, "Let's help everyone have their own Firefly™ grille experience, whether alone or with family and friends!"



Heartland Select's current product line consists of the Firefly™ grille, a personal, portable charcoal grill easy enough for anyone to use. The Firefly™ grille delivers endless opportunities for outdoor fun with family and friends. It's not just a grill, it's a Firefly Grille™.



Heartland Select specializes in portable grilling for the whole family. Heartland Select currently offers the personal, portable Firefly Grille™, the brainchild of tailgaters Ryan and Dale Stredney. Heartland Select was established in 2009. Details for the Firefly™ grille can be found at



