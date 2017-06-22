 
Industry News





Pit People Update 4 - Coming June 22, 2017

New story missions, City quests, and a whole new world map with 15 bonus missions to come! 
 
 
Pit People Update 4 Banner
Pit People Update 4 Banner
 
SAN DIEGO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent game developer and publisher The Behemoth has announced a release date for a new story part in their next update to Pit People. The additional story will be included in an update called Update 4: "Vibrant Villains." It is scheduled to release on Xbox One Game Preview and Steam Early Access on June 22, 2017.

Pit People Update 4: Vibrant Villains will have the next part of the story along with a whole new world map that will have 15 new bonus missions. The development team recently revealed that there will also be two new series of side quests in the City, each with multiple parts to the quests!

With everything combined, Pit People players can expect at least another 5 hours of gameplay after the release of Update 4: Vibrant Villains!

ABOUT PIT PEOPLE

In this fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure players will quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize fighters, and recruit strange species! Pit People is a strategic game of positioning with single player story mode, two player co-op story mode, and up to four players for 2v2 in the Arena. The Pit People Early Access experience currently includes the intro parts to the Story mission, plus access to several world maps, quests, Unfair Challenge against the AI, and Versus mode. All multiplayer modes can be played locally or online! This game is currently being developed for Xbox One and Steam. No full release date yet.

ABOUT THE BEHEMOTH

Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!

Web: http://www.pitpeople.com/

Press:: http://bit.ly/pitpeoplepresskit2017

The Behemoth
Megan Lam
***@thebehemoth.com
