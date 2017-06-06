News By Tag
A Bright Future Shines Ahead for the Entire SOUND FORGE Line
MAGIX releases SOUND FORGE Pro MAC 3 and announces new versions of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio, and SOUND FORGE Pro
A new, 64-bit version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio follows at August 8, 2017. Top features include: Improved DSP-algorithms for native audio effects, slice-oriented edit mode providing a dynamic way to edit wave files, VST3 compatibility and enhanced accessibility.
After 4 years without a new version, SOUND FORGE Pro 12 is expected to roll out end of 2017. Teams in both Berlin, Germany and Madison, Wisconsin have set a goal to raise the bar for audio editing and mastering in version 12.
"For years, the name SOUND FORGE has defined the industry standard for top-tier professional audio recording, editing, and mastering tools," said Gary Rebholz from SOUND FORGE team. "But we're not satisfied with relying on our reputation, so our teams in Berlin and Madison, now join together to renew a commitment to carry on this unparalleled legacy. Audio pros and enthusiasts alike will continue to rely on SOUND FORGE for years to come."
• About SOUND FORGE
In May, 2016, MAGIX acquired the SOUND FORGE product line, along with other video and audio products. The choice of audio professionals the world over, SOUND FORGE continues to provide the essential tools needed to record, edit, enhance, and deliver high-resolution audio with speed and accuracy.
