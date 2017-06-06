 
BIMRAY UAV Cell Tower Surveys Provide Complete Inspection, Structural Analyses and 3D CAD Modeling

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- BIMRAY UAV Inspections analyze damaged or precarious structures inspection crews cannot scale, providing valuable information not available through traditional methods collecting images at multiple vantage points, as well as detailed 3D CAD "as-built" models of every inch of the structure and a collaborative Web deployed, 3D realistic world of interactive assets.

The advent of UAV's has democratized aerial surveys and mapping that anyone with a quadcopter can create fantastic aerial imagery and video. However, cell tower owners require much higher level of deliverables such as high-resolution imagery of every element and inch of the structure enabling the ability to measure in detail each cross member, bolt, section, and anything mounted to the tower.  Increasingly, owners require deliverables such as CAD drawings showing the tower and everything on it with detailed specifications. However, this type of deliverable and the ability to create highly accurate "as-built" 3D models using UAVs is not trivial … requiring deep and intimate knowledge of LiDAR and photogrammetry.

BIMRAY's three levels of actionable deliverables for Cell Towers:

1 - High-resolution imagery of every element and inch of the structure enabling the ability to measure in detail each cross member, bolt, section, and anything mounted to the tower.

2 – Detailed 3D CAD "as-built" drawings and BIM showing the tower and everything on it with detailed specifications

3 – Web deployed, 3D realistic world of interactive assets with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources, upload site photos and accurately measure any elements

BIMRAY® Customized 3D Interactive Tool to View and Update Physical Assets

Remote Visualization & Data Editing of Your Assets … All in a Web-Deployed, Realistic 3D Environment.

"BIMRAY® displays a 3D visual environment of assets on location to update, add and append field inspection information directly to the asset, including pictures and videos delivered as an integrated web-deployed solution, with customized functionality" said Ken Cummings, BIMRAY® founder. "From data collection through publishing the application, our team works in partnership with clients to extract the maximum value from their data. Additionally, we provide interactive location emergency management training simulations – tablet, desktop and VR headset versions using the same technologies."

BIMRAY® is not a viewer - It's a realistic world of interactive assets … supports information and data ranging from critical infrastructure, detailed design or as-built BIM models. Displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources effectively. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs. Check out the video of BIMRAY® 3D Interactive Software … https://vimeo.com/214881204.



Anyone can fly a drone but not all UAV survey/inspection companies are created equal and all cell tower inspections are not created equal … they don't all require the same deliverables. BIMRAY (http://bim-ray.com/) UAV Inspections are ideal for Tower Loading inspections requiring detailed inspection of the tower to define loading and need to accurately measure each cross member, bolt, section, and everything mounted to the tower; Tower Mapping inspections to verify everything on the tower; Close Out Packages to make sure the installation was done properly to check the mounting, grounding, antenna position, and cable runs; and, Maintenance Inspections for missing hardware.

Capture, Visualize, Analyze and Model in 3D All Tower Elements:

·        Structure Condition

·        Finish (paint, galvanizing, etc.)

·        Lighting

·        Antennas, Feed Lines, and Mounts

·        Insulators

·        Concrete Foundations

·        Guy Wires

·        Guy Anchors

·        Tower Alignment

·        Structural Member Sizes

·        Base Type

·        Guy Anchor Locations

·        Guy Wire Information (elevations, types, sizes)

·        Connection Details

Cell tower inspections can benefit greatly from UAV inspections, however to achieve the level of accuracy, detail, and generate CAD models of every element of the cell tower can only be accomplished by UAV data collection and highly skilled photogrammetry and LiDAR professionals. There is no other method to create the level of accuracy and detail within a 3D "as built" or "existing-condition" CAD model to allow visual inspection as well as measure every aspect of the cell tower.

BIMRAY provides a realistic world of interactive assets … displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources, upload site photos and accurately measure any elements. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs.

For more information, sample data, or set up an information webinar please contact: http://bim-ray.com,  info@bim-ray.com, 720-934-2482.

Contact
Ken Cummings, Founder BIMRAY
***@bim-ray.com
Source:
Email:***@bim-ray.com Email Verified
