BIMRAY UAV Cell Tower Surveys Provide Complete Inspection, Structural Analyses and 3D CAD Modeling
The advent of UAV's has democratized aerial surveys and mapping that anyone with a quadcopter can create fantastic aerial imagery and video. However, cell tower owners require much higher level of deliverables such as high-resolution imagery of every element and inch of the structure enabling the ability to measure in detail each cross member, bolt, section, and anything mounted to the tower. Increasingly, owners require deliverables such as CAD drawings showing the tower and everything on it with detailed specifications. However, this type of deliverable and the ability to create highly accurate "as-built" 3D models using UAVs is not trivial … requiring deep and intimate knowledge of LiDAR and photogrammetry.
BIMRAY's three levels of actionable deliverables for Cell Towers:
1 - High-resolution imagery of every element and inch of the structure enabling the ability to measure in detail each cross member, bolt, section, and anything mounted to the tower.
2 – Detailed 3D CAD "as-built" drawings and BIM showing the tower and everything on it with detailed specifications
3 – Web deployed, 3D realistic world of interactive assets with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources, upload site photos and accurately measure any elements
BIMRAY® Customized 3D Interactive Tool to View and Update Physical Assets
Remote Visualization & Data Editing of Your Assets … All in a Web-Deployed, Realistic 3D Environment.
"BIMRAY® displays a 3D visual environment of assets on location to update, add and append field inspection information directly to the asset, including pictures and videos delivered as an integrated web-deployed solution, with customized functionality"
BIMRAY® is not a viewer - It's a realistic world of interactive assets … supports information and data ranging from critical infrastructure, detailed design or as-built BIM models. Displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources effectively. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs. Check out the video of BIMRAY® 3D Interactive Software … https://vimeo.com/
Anyone can fly a drone but not all UAV survey/inspection companies are created equal and all cell tower inspections are not created equal … they don't all require the same deliverables. BIMRAY (http://bim-
Capture, Visualize, Analyze and Model in 3D All Tower Elements:
· Structure Condition
· Finish (paint, galvanizing, etc.)
· Lighting
· Antennas, Feed Lines, and Mounts
· Insulators
· Concrete Foundations
· Guy Wires
· Guy Anchors
· Tower Alignment
· Structural Member Sizes
· Base Type
· Guy Anchor Locations
· Guy Wire Information (elevations, types, sizes)
· Connection Details
Cell tower inspections can benefit greatly from UAV inspections, however to achieve the level of accuracy, detail, and generate CAD models of every element of the cell tower can only be accomplished by UAV data collection and highly skilled photogrammetry and LiDAR professionals. There is no other method to create the level of accuracy and detail within a 3D "as built" or "existing-condition"
BIMRAY provides a realistic world of interactive assets … displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources, upload site photos and accurately measure any elements. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs.
For more information, sample data, or set up an information webinar please contact: http://bim-ray.com
Contact
Ken Cummings, Founder BIMRAY
***@bim-ray.com
