Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter now offering digital media directory
This is one of the Southwest Florida Chapter's most valuable resources and it's available now to non-members for just $199. The directory is free to chapter members. To become a new member please visit www.fpraswfl.org/
All the pertinent names, phone numbers, email addresses, and more all in one easy-to-navigate list. To purchase yours, email FPRA SWFL VP of Communications Randy Mitchelson, APR at: randy@ipartnermedia.com.
Founded in 1928 the FPRA is the oldest public relations association in the United States. Across the sunshine state, FPRA boasts nearly 1,500 professional and student members across 15 professional and 11 student chapters. Its members represent private and public organizations, nonprofits, government entities, counseling firms and independent practitioners. Members of each chapter are invited to attend the FPRA Annual Conference, where public relations professionals enhance their careers through professional development seminars, nationally-recognized speakers, and networking opportunities.
The Southwest Florida chapter of the FPRA is dedicated to programs and activities that enhance the success of public relations professionals in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades Counties. Our chapter members enjoy a number of benefits, including:
• Access to the Media Directory
• Networking with 100 FPRA members in Southwest Florida, along with other related professional associations
• Professional development, including monthly educational luncheon programs (http://www.fpraswfl.org/
• Professional recognition through our annual local Image Awards (http://www.fpraswfl.org/
• Professional accreditation and certification study sessions
• Local and statewide job banks
• Leadership opportunities through our chapter Board of Directors and Leadership Team
For more information on becoming a member go to: www.fpraswfl.org/
About the Florida Public Relations Association
The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
