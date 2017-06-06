News By Tag
KirkpatrickPrice Achieves HITRUST CSF Assessor Designation
CSF Assessors are critical to helping uphold information security and privacy standards for various industries. CSF Assessors are a core component of the HITRUST CSF program by providing trained resources to assess compliance with security control requirements and document corrective action plans that align with the HITRUST CSF. HITRUST CSF Assessors such as KirkpatrickPrice serve as a key component of the program by providing assessment and remediation services to all industries that deal with PHI and/or PII.
Jessie Skibbe, VP of Strategic Development and Chief Compliance Officer at KirkpatrickPrice, led the firm through the HITRUST CSF Assessor process and will lead HITRUST CSF services at KirkpatrickPrice. In her role at KirkpatrickPrice, Skibbe is focused on assisting clients to meet regulatory compliance and information security objectives. Skibbe, a certified CSF Practitioner, also holds CCCO, CISSP, CRCP, CISA, ACA International Scholar, and ACA Certified Instructor designations.
"Given our mission to educate, empower, and inspire our clients to greater levels of assurance by partnering with them to achieve challenging compliance goals, we feel the structure and scalability of the HITRUST CSF directly aligns with our objectives,"
"We are pleased to have KirkpatrickPrice as a CSF Assessor to help organizations with the process of adopting and utilizing the HITRUST CSF's requirements and give their customers confidence in the protection of their information,"
HITRUST CSF adds to KirkpatrickPrice's information security and compliance assurance services, which includes SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. KirkpatrickPrice is also a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, registered with the PCAOB. The firm provides assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. KirkpatrickPrice has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and compliance controls. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
