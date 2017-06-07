Cedexis Announces Addition of New Industry Advisor

Industry veteran Manny Rivelo adds his 30 years experience to provide perspective and guidance as Cedexis continues to accelerate growth into cloud-native Application Delivery

-- Cedexis, the leader in crowd-optimized application and content delivery for clouds, CDNs and data centers, today announced Manny Rivelo as the firm's new advisor. In his position as Cedexis Advisor, Rivelo will provide perspective, experience, and guidance on maneuvering the rapidly evolving Application Delivery market, as organizations worldwide make the transition from traditional datacenter architectures to public/private cloud infrastructures.Rivelo has more than 30 years' experience in the technology industry, serving currently as the Chief Executive Officer of AppViewX. Previously, he served as President, CEO, and Director of F5 Networks, a leading Application Delivery Controller company, and as a member of the boards of directors of Procera, CallWave and Apollo Education Group. He also held a range of executive leadership positions at Cisco, including SVP Enterprise Systems and Operations in Enterprise, Commercial, and Small Business Group; SVP WW Sales Operations; and SVP Worldwide Technical Field Operations.The addition of an advisor position held by Mr Rivelo reflects the accelerating demands of Cedexis customers to continue to transform its commanding position as the leader in crowd-optimized global traffic management to delivering full-stack application delivery platform capabilities."Ensuring today's modern, distributed applications reach worldwide customers is a real and constantly changing challenge for DevOps teams," commented Ryan Windham, Cedexis CEO. "The combination of Manny's keen insight and deep experience in application delivery, with the passion and innovation of the global Cedexis team, will ensure we continue to provide IT Ops teams with the flexible, software-defined delivery tools they need to scale applications worldwide."