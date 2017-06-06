5th Annual Chefs' Dinner at Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison Helps Youth Have a Happily Ever

When seven chefs and a sommelier get together to help at-risk youth, magic can happen

Contact

Lisa Mansell

***@cos.flag.org Lisa Mansell

End

-- One hundred and ten foodies gathered for a noble cause at the Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison religious retreat on June 4for the 5Annual Chefs' Showcase. Benefitting the Clearwater Community Volunteers (clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org)and the Children's Home Network of Tampa Bay (www.childrenshomenetwork.org), the event was an evening of food and wine pairings overlooking the Clearwater Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. More than $27,000 was raised, which organizers hope will help create a happy ending for young people and families in need.Co-sponsored by Tampa Bay Magazine, the event featured a fairy-tale theme, each course taking its inspiration from a different story.Participating chefs included Fort Harrison Executive Chef Barry Reid, Fort Harrison Chef (and 2017's US Best Young Chef winner) Kevin Meier, Chef Sean Ragan (Wyndham Grand Resort on Clearwater Beach), Chef Jason Lutzk (Cafe Ponte), Chef Richard Bottini (Six Tables, now of the Children's Home) and Chef Bill Brown, owner of William Dean Chocolates, (winner of more than 60 awards internationally for his chocolates). These chefs worked in coordination with the Executive Chef for the Church of Scientology's operations in Clearwater, Chef Zoltan Vajna.Each chef was introduced to the assembled guests and then described their course. This was followed by the Fort Harrison's in-house sommelier describing the wine pairing. The guests were treated to five different courses – from an appetizer inspired by Peter Pan to dessert inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.But the focus of the event was raising funds for at-risk youth and their families. The Clearwater Community Volunteers has been providing food, toys and entertainment to Pinellas County families in need since 1992. The Children's Home Network, established 125 years ago, provides a broad array of services to children. As the event was underwritten by generous sponsors, all of the ticket sales went directly to the charities.As Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology and the MC for the evening said "In demonstrating the idea forwarded by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard 'When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future', these charities have assisted thousands in need. We are proud to help these organizations help children slay their own dragons."The Fort Harrison has served as the International Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology since 1975. Fully restored in 2009, the Fort Harrison regularly hosts charity events.Tampa Bay Magazine has been the go-to magazine for Tampa Bay area residents since 1986. Showcasing all that is good in the area, publishers Aaron Fodiman and Margaret Word Burnside also provide a forum for non-profits to reach the Bay-area residents most likely to support their endeavors.