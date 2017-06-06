Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The Risk Management Group as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The Risk Management Group as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes The Risk Management Group as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as The Risk Management Group will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.The Risk Management Group, Inc is a privately owned Insurance Counseling Firm focused on all aspects of Insurance & Risk Management. Theirr staff is highly specialized and works in teams where each member is an expert in a particular area.TRMG provides insurance solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Their clients are business owners, executives, high-net-worth individuals and families, and private institutions. They offer a full suite of insurance services and products, specializing in custom policies negotiated directly with underwriters.Their company's objective is to design strategies that meet the specific Values and Goals of the client by providing a full range of Insurance Products and Services. With an agent force that extends throughout the United States and Latin America, we are positioned to coordinate benefits for clients at every level.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.yajaira@trmginsures.com