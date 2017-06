Premio Publishing & Gozo Books Release New Children's Book The Bridge of the Golden Wood

The Bridge of the Golden Wood

--Premio Publishing & Gozo Books are pleased to announce the upcoming release of their new children's book, The Bridge of the Golden Wood. The book is 530 words in dyslexic-friendly font by award-winning kid's author Karl Beckstrand teaching children about business and money."Masterful … An immensely appealing book because of its readable style … and its realistic but soft Asian-style illustrations."– Crystie Cook, poet.A child with a knack for solving problems helps some hungry fish and finds a treasure. Illustrated folk tale teaches how to spot opportunities to help others and make money; comes with ideas for businesses; money-making activities; and online resources on finding customers, managing money, job ideas, and moving up in an organization (for kids ages 4 and up). Young children will be captivated by the story; older ones will want to apply the things they learn about business. Teach someone to fish. This how-to book on work bridges the gap between what kids learn in school about jobs, careers, small business, finance, economics, and what they should know (how to serve others).The Bridge of the Golden Wood is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.Book Details:The Bridge of the Golden WoodBy Karl BeckstrandPublisher: Premio Publishing & Gozo BooksPublished: August 2017ISBN: 978-0985398811ASIN: B01N0XCPQKPages: 26About the Author:Karl Beckstrand is the bestselling and award-winning author of 19 multicultural/multilingual books and more than 50 ebook titles (reviews by Kirkus, School Library Journal, The Horn Book blog, ForeWord Reviews). Raised in San Jose, CA, he has a B.A. in journalism from BYU, an M.A. in international relations from APU, and a broadcast & film certificate from Film A. Academy. Since 2004 he has run Premio Publishing. His survival western, To Swallow the Earth won a 2016 International Book Award. A college media instructor, Beckstrand has presented to Taiwan's Global Leadership for Youth, city and state governments, festivals, and schools. Beckstrand's nationally lauded Y.A. stories, e-book mysteries, ESL/ELL Spanish/bilingual books, nonfiction, and wordless books feature ethnically diverse characters—and usually end with a twist. His work has appeared in: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Border's Books, Costco, Deseret Book, iBooks, The Children's Miracle Network, LDS Film Festival, the U.S. Congressional Record, Papercrafts Magazine, and various broadcasts. FB, Twitter, http://KarlBeckstrand.com For review copies, author interviews, or more information please contact:Karl BeckstrandWebsite: http:GozoBooks.comTwittr: https://twitter.com/ PremioBooks Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PremioBooks/Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/childrens-book-the-bridge-of-the-golden-wood/