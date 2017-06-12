News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Premio Publishing & Gozo Books Release New Children's Book The Bridge of the Golden Wood
Premio Publishing & Gozo Books are pleased to announce the upcoming release of their new children's book, The Bridge of the Golden Wood. The book is 530 words in dyslexic-friendly font by award-winning kid's author Karl Beckstrand teaching children about business and money.
"Masterful … An immensely appealing book because of its readable style … and its realistic but soft Asian-style illustrations."
A child with a knack for solving problems helps some hungry fish and finds a treasure. Illustrated folk tale teaches how to spot opportunities to help others and make money; comes with ideas for businesses; money-making activities; and online resources on finding customers, managing money, job ideas, and moving up in an organization (for kids ages 4 and up). Young children will be captivated by the story; older ones will want to apply the things they learn about business. Teach someone to fish. This how-to book on work bridges the gap between what kids learn in school about jobs, careers, small business, finance, economics, and what they should know (how to serve others).
The Bridge of the Golden Wood is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
The Bridge of the Golden Wood
By Karl Beckstrand
Publisher: Premio Publishing & Gozo Books
Published: August 2017
ISBN: 978-0985398811
ASIN: B01N0XCPQK
Pages: 26
About the Author:
Karl Beckstrand is the bestselling and award-winning author of 19 multicultural/
For review copies, author interviews, or more information please contact:
Karl Beckstrand
Website: http:GozoBooks.com
Twittr: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
(Mini-mysteries for Minors [multicultural/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017