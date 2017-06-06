Tropical Smoothie Café is partnering with multiple YMCA locations for their summer programs

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Multiple YMCA campers are in for quite a treat this summer. Tropical Smoothie Café is a proud sponsor of the summer program at several North Florida YMCA locations, including the YMCA at Pacetti Day Middle School and Faith Community Church Center YMCA in St. Johns County.

The partnership began on June 2and will continue through July 28 as Tropical Smoothie Café delivers smoothies to young campers each Friday. Each smoothie will be a different flavor, depending on the YMCA's theme. Tropical Smoothie Café will also be providing box lunches to kids in need at the various YMCA locations.

Tropical Smoothie Café's goal is to help YMCA campers make healthier choices when it comes to snack time. Their marketing team will be giving presentations on health and nutrition at the YMCA campsites. They are applying their "eat better, feel better" slogan to ensure the young campers adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The Valdosta, GA Tropical Smoothie Café has teamed up with Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA for a number of fundraisers this summer to help provide smoothies to campers. Each fundraiser gives back 15% of the sales to the YMCA for the smoothie program. The next fundraiser at the Valdosta Tropical Smoothie Café will be on June 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

About Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-smoothies/clas...), salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Columbus, and Charlotte, among others. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Tropical Smoothie Cafe
