June 2017





Printing Excellence In The Tri-state Region Recognized

Salani Design & Merchandising Announced as "Best of Category" Award Winner in the 2017 Graphics Excellence Awards
 
 
CHICAGO - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Pewaukee, WI — The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has announced that Salani Design & Merchandising of Schaumburg, IL is a "Best of Category" award winner in the 2017 Graphics Excellence Awards competition. The judging was conducted on March 7-8, 2017, by a team of independent judges. The GEA competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation.

Salani Design & Merchandising won a Best of Category Award, a Best of Division Award, a Award of Excellence, and a Certificate of Merit.

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impact.

For more information, call Salani Design & Merchandising at 847-496-4900 or email:info@salani.com (mailto:info@salani.com).

Since 1886, The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has been dedicated to advancing the success of the printing and graphics industry. Working together with Printing Industries of America, the world's largest graphic arts trade association, GLGA represents the three state region of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin and provides training, resources, and a voice of advocacy on both a state and national level.

The Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA) competition, owned and managed by The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA), is an annual event that recognizes and rewards printing and finishing companies who combine fine craftsmanship with technology in order to produce outstanding finished products. The award-winning companies are honored each year at the GEA Celebrations, to be held this year on May 24 simultaneously in Milwaukee, WI, and Addison, IL.

Salani Design & Merchandising
***@salani.com
