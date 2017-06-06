News By Tag
New Patent Granted to Cedexis to Accelerate Internet Traffic Delivery
Cedexis extends its intellectual property portfolio with method to direct Internet traffic via intelligent resource identification
A web client obtains an Internet Protocol (IP) address for accessing an Internet resource (a "resource") by initiating a Domain Name System (DNS) query for a resolution of a Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN), or hostname, such as www.example.com. The patent covers a method in which that process is enhanced by a system that uses a code to check the status of various infrastructural methods that could be used to reach that resource, selects the most effective and efficient from among the various options, and directs the user request along the optimal pathway.
"The Internet is a complicated, de-centralized, complex environment,"
The new patent adds to a portfolio that includes patent number 9,385,988, as well as several other patents filed and pending. The patent includes the use of real-time data ingestion, enabling it to deliver on the promise of making infrastructure actionable. The calculations it uses to ensure efficient connections relies upon the global Cedexis Radar community, which is the largest crowd-optimized real user experience community, collecting some 14 billion measurements a day to build an accurate, real-time virtual map of global Internet delivery.
"This patent is a clear recognition of Cedexis innovation,"
To start exploring the free Cedexis Radar community reports on CDNs and Clouds, to view a demo of Cedexis ADP, and to find out more about Cedexis ADP solutions, please visit http://www.cedexis.com.
