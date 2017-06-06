News By Tag
SDFI®-TeleMedicine Blasts Colposcopes, Brings Secure Forensic Camera System Solution To Slidell, LA
SDFI will attend the Gulf Coast Elder Abuse Conference, June 26th - June 27th, 2017 in Slidell, Louisiana to offer conference participants hand's-on experience with and education on their secure, forensic camera systems.
A couple minutes later, after they've had their second hands-on experience shooting hi-resolution photos with SDFI's Standard and Contrast Forensic Camera Systems, they'll feel like they stepped into the future…
SDFI Marketer, Julie Steeper explains: "People can tend to feel like they are in a time warp when they visit our very interactive booth at trade shows. We invite everyone to try their hand at our Colposocope Blasters – an Asteroids-type game, where they increase their score with the more colposcopes they destroy. The person with the highest score at the end of the day wins a 'Master Blaster' t-shirt!"
Why blast colposcopes?
"Colposcopes have been around for more than ninety years," Steeper says. "Many forensic nurse examiners still use them in their investigations;
These "much better solutions" are currently being utilized by sexual assault and domestic violence nurse examiners, as well as police chiefs, advocates and compliance officers.
At the Gulf Coast Elder Abuse Conference, located in the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell, Louisiana in June, SDFI will introduce booth visitors to their Standard and Contrast Forensic Camera Systems.
They will also get to learn about SDFI's "Store" and "Send" solutions, and how they pair perfectly to complete the three-part forensic camera system.
SDFI's Contrast Forensic Camera System allows users to utilize ultraviolet light with its included UV light source – or with their own – to shoot high-resolution photos and video with SDFI's surgically-altered camera. Detectives and forensic examiners can capture substances like beer, urine and sperm that would not normally show up under the visible light spectrum.
SDFI's Standard Forensic Camera System allows users to capture high-resolution photos and video in the visible light spectrum. For purchasers of the Contrast System, the Standard System is also included.
However; the magic hardly ends at shooting high-resolution RAW and .jpg forensic still photos and MOV/MP4 video…
Once evidence is captured, SDFI's dual-purpose Image Management System takes over. First, it encrypts files, using military-grade, 256-Bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). The files are then stored on the user's laptop/computer or on their organization's network. "Complete chain of custody is maintained – not even your IT staff or SDFI can see your photos," Steeper says. "SDFI also does not use the cloud, which is prone to hacking, and even at the best of times, you never know who is looking at your files."
The Image Management System's other purpose is to help users see better with included forensic tools like the SDFI Negative Invert Filter. This tool allows you to see areas of interest in high contrast. It also helps you to see details you may have missed before applying the filter. The Loupe Tool, which allows the user to zoom in and to see their photos at one hundred percent for incredible viewing detail, is also included in the Image Management software.
The "Send" part of SDFI's forensic trifecta is the SDFI File Portal. When ready, users can send their files to anyone in the world who has a Windows-based computer with an internet connection. The user creates a self-decrypting archive from their case files, then creates a one-time passphrase. The self-decrypting archive is saved onto the user's desktop. The user temporarily uploads the self-decrypting archive onto the SDFI File Portal. The recipient receives an email, letting them know they have the self-decrypting archive waiting for them. The recipient now downloads the archive, then calls the user to receive the one-time passphrase in order to be able to view the user's case files. No burning CDs or spending time delivering forensic evidence to law enforcement are great benefits to users of this system.
A user is free to simply purchase SDFI's "Store and Send" system, which affords them the SDFI Image Management System and the SDFI File Portal. Lifetime customer support is provided to both users and recipients of any SDFI product.
"SDFI has also just launched a forensic job board," Steeper ads. "Go check out www.FindForensicStaff.com . It fills the gap in the forensic industry between forensic employers and employees. We're looking forward to the site being the go-to forensic job board – check it out!"
SDFI, founded in 2001, exists to provide exceptional forensic photodocumentation products, education, services and support to all medical, legal and law enforcement professionals who assist with the reduction and elimination of physical violence throughout the world.
For more information, visit http://www.sdfi.com. Alternatively, call us at 310-492-5372 with any questions, or to schedule a remote live demo of our products.
