June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Orion Technologies Named Orlando Business Journal 2017 Fast 50 Honoree

This is the second year in a row that Orion Technologies has been recognized on the Fast 50 list.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Orion Technologies, an Orlando, Florida-based company that specializes in embedded single board computers (SBC), as well as full system design and development, has been included in the Orlando Business Journal Fast 50 list. Orion Technologies ranked 13th out of all the businesses included. This is the second year in a row that Orion Technologies has been honored for their steady and unprecedented growth.

To be considered for the Fast 50 list, companies have to be headquartered in Central Florida and have to have been established before 2013. Companies must have a gross revenue of at least $1 million in 2014 or $5 million in 2016. Additionally, companies must be at least 51% privately held and not a subsidiary of another company.

With this recognition, Orion Technologies joins the likes of winners including Finfrock, Command Investigations, and RP Funding.

"We are honored to be named to this prestigious list for the second year in a row," says Nirav Pandya, President and CEO of the company. "Our combination of local partnerships in the Central Florida area, our strong team, dedicated leadership, and our valued customers have led us to this point."

The Orlando Business Journal 2017 Fast 50 honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony on Friday, June 9.

About Orion Technologies

Orion Technologies, LLC was established as a custom single board computer manufacturing company in 1990. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, Orion is able to design and develop the highest quality custom hardware solutions for a variety of industries, such as the industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, and COTS markets. Their focus is on enabling their customers' success by delivering the highest quality embedded computing solutions. Please visitwww.oriontechnologies.com for more information about Orion Technologies.
