Industry News





June 2017
CPW Truck Stuff Becomes Certified Female Friendly in Tinley Park, Illinois

 
 
Chicago
Truck Accessories & Equipment
Lift Trucks & Jeeps

Automotive

Tinley Park - Illinois - US

Partnerships

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CPW Truck Stuff is proud to announce that in addition to the great experience they already provide their customers, they have taken an additional step to address the needs of women consumers, as part of the growing network of AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® locations in North America.  Team members at CPW Truck Stuff have completed training and certification process to provide a Certified Female Friendly® experience that exceeds women's expectations, becoming the only Certified Female Friendly® shop in Tinley Park, IL

In conjunction with AskPatty.com, World Class Auto Repair has launched a female-focused microsite that provides the tools and resources most requested by women. The microsite gives women the ability to schedule service appointments, access coupons, and discounts, and learn more about car care online from the comfort of their home or office. The microsite is easily accessed by searching on AskPatty.com, or by going directly to their site.

To become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly®, CPW TRUCK STUFF personnel completed an extensive training program on how to best serve women. CPW TRUCK STUFF will also benefit from a unique marketing support program designed to reach out and build lasting relationships with women customers.

"Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the family's chief purchasing officer," says Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc."  AskPatty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected, and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. CPW TRUCK STUFF's commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business."

Those wishing to seek more information on CPW TRUCK STUFF's newly acquired certification may contact them online at www.lovethytruck.com

or by calling 815-469-1300.

CPW Truck Stuff is a custom off-road and performance shop serving the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana areas. We specialize in custom trucks, Jeeps, SUV's, 4x4 vehicle conversions. Our shop in located in Tinley Park right of the I-80 Expressway and Harlem Ave on 191st Street. We also carry a wide selection of truck accessories including lift kits, leveling kits, truck caps, and shells, tonneau covers, fender flares, truck bed liners, custom bumpers, led truck light bars, work truck equipment, cargo vans and much more.

You can connect with us on social media on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube. If you are looking to get a lift kit installed definitely check us out. We have one of the largest offroading shops in Illinois and some of the most competitive labor rates on lift kit installations! Make sure to check out our Chicagoland Off-roading Guide (https://static.wixstatic.com/media/a7bcad_4799199c4c9043d...) and our Lifted Truck & Jeep state map (https://www.lovethytruck.com/lifted-truck-jeep-laws)

CPW Truck Stuff
Daniel Ellington
***@lovethytruck.com
