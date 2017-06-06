News By Tag
Merchant Centric To Present At Hub Hospitality & Restaurant Conference
Leader in Online Guest Engagement to Discuss Value in Review Analytics
Adam Leff, Merchant Centric's co-founder, will be among panelists discussing Advanced Analytics: How to make sense of all of the information available to you to drive revenue.
"Identifying what your customers say matters most is key to business health and driving comp sales," said Leff. "At Merchant Centric, we've found that businesses who engage with online reviews, earn more repeat guests, more reviews, higher ratings, and a revenue increase that is up to 17 percent higher."
The discussion on advanced analytics will take place from 2:35 – 3:15pm.
Result's Thru Strategy's managing partner, Fred LeFranc, will moderate the panel, which will also include Foodable Labs' Paul Baron.
The conference presents information on digital technology and the impact it has on businesses in the hospitality industry. Aside from analytics, other topics include cyber security and crisis management.
To learn more about the Hub International Hospitality & Restaurant Conference, visit: https://hubhospitalityconference.com/
____________________________________________________________
Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests' online feedback. The company serves major brands in the hospitality, automotive, and health/medical service industries. Merchant Centric's suite of Online Guest Engagement Management solutions include: Industry leading analytics, reputation management platforms, management and field reports, as well as managed services, including Full Service Reply to Review. For more information, please visit https://www.merchantcentric.com/
Contact: Adam Leff, adam@merchantcentric.com, Merchant Centric, 818.889.1688
Media Contact
Adam Leff
adam.leff@merchantcentric.com
