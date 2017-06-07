News By Tag
The 2017 Ultimate Mega Fest (UMF) Announces Line-Up And Tickets For Sale
UMF kicks off the Houston summer Caribbean festivals, and it's billed as the largest indoor concert of its style. Live performances by Elephant Man (Jamaica), Peter Ram (Barbados), Lavaman (Grenada), and Ravi B (Trinidad & Tobago).
UMF kicks off the 2017 summer Caribbean festival season in Houston, and it's billed as the largest concert of its style, taking place indoors at the Hobby Event Center. This year the festival will feature mainly soca, reggae, and chutney music.
UMF 2017 will include these international headliners: Elephant Man, a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist, known for his mega crossover hits like "Willie Bounce" and "Pon De River Pon De Bank"; Peter Ram from Barbados, soca performer of the catchy tune "Good Morning", made popular at the 2016 Barbados Crop Over Festival; Lavaman, a multi-talented Grenadian singer-songwriter;
As a "cooler fête" ("cooler party"), attendees can bring their coolers with alcoholic drinks in non-glass containers. For everyone's safety, no glass bottles will be allowed. Cups, ice, chasers, and traditional Caribbean-style food will be available for sale.
The $30 General Admission pre-sale ticket ($50 at the door) allows access to all entertainment. The VIP admission ticket allows access to the UMF Lounge and many exclusive amenities. VIP tickets are $150 per person, $250 per couple, and $500 for groups of four. Tickets are available at umf2017.eventbrite.com
A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the As One Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2007 to support and develop underserved youth and their families through education, athletics, and spiritual enrichment.
Kalpana Promotions is a full service event planning company specializing in concerts, festivals, and special celebrations. Music Spirit USA is a music production company specializing in professional audio, staging, and lighting for live music concerts and festivals.
For more information, visit the Ultimate Mega Festival website at ultimatemegafest.com, and follow on Facebook (facebook.com/
