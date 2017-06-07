 
The 2017 Ultimate Mega Fest (UMF) Announces Line-Up And Tickets For Sale

UMF kicks off the Houston summer Caribbean festivals, and it's billed as the largest indoor concert of its style. Live performances by Elephant Man (Jamaica), Peter Ram (Barbados), Lavaman (Grenada), and Ravi B (Trinidad & Tobago).
 
 
HOUSTON - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kalpana Promotions, Inc., an event planning company, and Music Spirit USA, Inc., a music production company, both based in Sugar Land, Texas, are jointly hosting the second annual Ultimate Mega Fest (UMF), which takes place at the Hobby Event Center (9906 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034) on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 7pm until Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 4am.

UMF kicks off the 2017 summer Caribbean festival season in Houston, and it's billed as the largest concert of its style, taking place indoors at the Hobby Event Center. This year the festival will feature mainly soca, reggae, and chutney music.

UMF 2017 will include these international headliners: Elephant Man, a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist, known for his mega crossover hits like "Willie Bounce" and "Pon De River Pon De Bank"; Peter Ram from Barbados, soca performer of the catchy tune "Good Morning", made popular at the 2016 Barbados Crop Over Festival; Lavaman, a multi-talented Grenadian singer-songwriter; and Ravi B, a chutney music artist from Trinidad & Tobago, who features traditional Indian instruments like the dholak, the tabla, and the tassa drum in many of his songs. Appearances will be made between bands by DJ Active Audio, DJ Fyah Ty, DJ Natural Touch, and DJ Texas Outlaw from Houston, DJ Slim from Dallas, and Steve Massive Rhythm from Brooklyn, NY.

As a "cooler fête" ("cooler party"), attendees can bring their coolers with alcoholic drinks in non-glass containers. For everyone's safety, no glass bottles will be allowed. Cups, ice, chasers, and traditional Caribbean-style food will be available for sale.

The $30 General Admission pre-sale ticket ($50 at the door) allows access to all entertainment. The VIP admission ticket allows access to the UMF Lounge and many exclusive amenities. VIP tickets are $150 per person, $250 per couple, and $500 for groups of four. Tickets are available at umf2017.eventbrite.com

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the As One Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2007 to support and develop underserved youth and their families through education, athletics, and spiritual enrichment.

Kalpana Promotions is a full service event planning company specializing in concerts, festivals, and special celebrations. Music Spirit USA is a music production company specializing in professional audio, staging, and lighting for live music concerts and festivals.

For more information, visit the Ultimate Mega Festival website at ultimatemegafest.com, and follow on Facebook (facebook.com/ultimatemegafest) and Instagram (instagram.com/ultimatemegafest). The festival hashtag is #UltimateMegaFest.

Source:Kalpana Promotions
Email:***@kalpanapro.com Email Verified
Tags:Soca, Reggae, Chutney
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
