ANT INTO MUSIC simple solutions for any kind of audio applications and all kind of performers

AEB Industriale announces today the launch of ANT, a new trademark for audio equipment combining impressive sound performances with smooth and simple interfaces.

Contact

Silvia Raimondi

***@dbtechnologies- aeb.com Silvia Raimondi

End

--BOLOGNA, 12 June 2017AEB Industriale announces today the launch of, a new trademark for audio equipment combining impressive sound performances with smooth and simple interfaces.ANT systems aims to, being presently comprised of 7 product lines providing plug-n-play solutions for musicians, singers, dancers, actors, buskers… and all talented performers.is a "plug-and-party-on"column PA system series featuring full on-board controls facilitating set up and sound management during the performance. Ideal solution for Dj sets, live acoustic sets, live singing on a backing track.is a complete wooden-cabinet active series comprised of 3 full range speakers (equipped with 1" driver and respectively 10" 12" and 15"woofers ) and 2 subwoofers (15" or 18"), ideally allowing any band to create its own complete PA system.Full-rangeseries is a versatile solution for an unlimited range of fixed or mobile applications:sturdy, lightweight and user-friendly, just a brilliant solution for emerging performers or small venues.Battery Powered Portable PAr is a fully-equipped cabinet created to take the show anywhere the performer needs to: long-lasting battery, inputs for microphone and instruments, integrated Mp3 reader, Bloetooth connection and remote control: the perfect partner for buskers, street artist and all kind of travelling acts.ANT also offerscompact mixing consoles (6, 8 or 12 channels) wireless UHF microphone systems for vocals andin-ear monitoring systems.ANT is a trademark of AEB Industriale. Founded in 1974 in Bologna, Italy, AEB Industriale operates in the Professional Audio Market and is part of Pro Audio industry leader RCF Group. In 1989 AEB created the professional audio equipment trademark dBTechnologies which over the years gained substantial recognition for some groundbreaking technological innovations, as well as their inherent standards of quality. A constant research on new materials and technologies, together with the ability to create unique design solutions, are the key ingredients for an ever-increasing market share and success.