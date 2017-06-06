News By Tag
ANT INTO MUSIC simple solutions for any kind of audio applications and all kind of performers
AEB Industriale announces today the launch of ANT, a new trademark for audio equipment combining impressive sound performances with smooth and simple interfaces.
When instinct meets skills
When playing meets emotions
WE ARE INTO MUSIC
Providing simple solutions for any kind of audio applications and all kind of performers: that's what ANT is about.
BOLOGNA, 12 June 2017
ANT systems aims to let users fully enjoy their musical experience, being presently comprised of 7 product lines providing plug-n-play solutions for musicians, singers, dancers, actors, buskers… and all talented performers.
B-Twig is a "plug-
Green-Head is a complete wooden-cabinet active series comprised of 3 full range speakers (equipped with 1" driver and respectively 10" 12" and 15"woofers ) and 2 subwoofers (15" or 18"), ideally allowing any band to create its own complete PA system.
Full-range REDFIRE series is a versatile solution for an unlimited range of fixed or mobile applications:
Battery Powered Portable PA iRoller is a fully-equipped cabinet created to take the show anywhere the performer needs to: long-lasting battery, inputs for microphone and instruments, integrated Mp3 reader, Bloetooth connection and remote control: the perfect partner for buskers, street artist and all kind of travelling acts.
ANT also offers ANTMIX compact mixing consoles (6, 8 or 12 channels) wireless UHF microphone systems for vocals and ING in-ear monitoring systems.
Each ANT creation aims to make the most out of any talent.
ANT is a trademark of AEB Industriale. Founded in 1974 in Bologna, Italy, AEB Industriale operates in the Professional Audio Market and is part of Pro Audio industry leader RCF Group. In 1989 AEB created the professional audio equipment trademark dBTechnologies which over the years gained substantial recognition for some groundbreaking technological innovations, as well as their inherent standards of quality. A constant research on new materials and technologies, together with the ability to create unique design solutions, are the key ingredients for an ever-increasing market share and success.
www.ant-intomusic.com
Contact
Silvia Raimondi
***@dbtechnologies-
