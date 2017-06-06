 
Denver Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
DENVER - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show will host its first annual show on Thursday, June 22nd at the Denver Convention Center.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: 710KNUS NewsTalk Radio, AM 1690 KDMT Radio, American Business Television, Asian Avenue Magazine, BNW Marketing, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, ChinAmerica, Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, Denver Business Journal, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, National Chamber Program and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Denver metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Denver Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
