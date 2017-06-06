News By Tag
Denver Small Business Expo Announces Partners
Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: 710KNUS NewsTalk Radio, AM 1690 KDMT Radio, American Business Television, Asian Avenue Magazine, BNW Marketing, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, ChinAmerica, Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, Denver Business Journal, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, National Chamber Program and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Denver Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
