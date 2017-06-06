News By Tag
Things you need to know about Iphone 8
Their products features are second to none in the industry and all their smart phones series have always been trending in the smart phone market. In 2007, Apple introduced their first Iphone which reshaped the direction of mobile phone generally. Since then, they have been coming up with different models of Iphone. There are indications that Apple is planning to introduce a new version of the Iphone family in 2017, this version or model will be known as Iphone 8. Discover some of the specifications of the Iphone 8 below:
Specifications of Iphone 8
• Naming: The name of this new apple product is Iphone 8. This name has not been confirmed by Apple, but it is still a tentative name that is trending around the internet space, following the naming pattern of Apple. However, Apple can decide to be completely unpredictable by coming up with a different and unique name for the product.
• USB-C port: Apple is coming up with something completely different when this Iphone 8 is finally published. According to the wall Street journal, Apple will replace the lightning connector with USB-C port. This will bring it in line with Mac book and Mac book pro. However, many analysts are against this view by the wall Street saying that the Iphone 8 will maintain the use of lightning.
• Design: There are indications that Apple will not use the aluminium body that they have been using in 2012. This is because of the fact that they want to come up with something unique and different. There is high possibility that they will be using glass as the cover design. Glass are more fragile and heavier than aluminium, but recent advancement in glass technology has brought about more protected glass like gorilla glass which can be used as the body cover.
• Wireless Technology: Earlier, there were rumours that Apple will incorporate long-range wireless charging technology in Iphone 8. However, recent speculations have it that Apple will be using the inductive wireless technology on Iphone 8 instead of the long-range wireless technology.
• Biometrics: According to Ming-Chi Kuo KGI security analyst who have a reputation for always predicting Apple plan accurately, the new Iphone 8 could have more advanced biometric system like facial recognition and iris scanning.
All Iphone fans are waiting passionately for Iphone 8 which will enable launched in 2017. Iphone 8 the new phase of Iphone.
