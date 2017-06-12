News By Tag
Career Communications Group Joins 150 Corporations to Advance Workplace Diversity and Inclusion
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment
"In the mid-1980s, when CCG was founded, black representation among the nation's 1.6 million engineers was only two percent – 32,000 men and women," Taborn said. "By the turn of the millennium, many baby boomers were heading towards retirement as younger professionals took their place in the workforce. America's advancements come from intrepid engineers and technologists, from business executives bold enough to take chances."
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ aims to rally the business community to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace by working across organizations and sectors. It outlines three commitments that CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ will implement within their workplaces to cultivate a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion. The CEOs recognize that these three commitments are not the complete answer, but they believe they are important, concrete steps toward building more diverse and inclusive workplaces.
1. Continue to make workplaces trusting places to have complex and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion: They will create and maintain environments, platforms, and forums where people feel comfortable reaching out to their colleagues to gain greater awareness of each other's experiences and perspectives. .
2. Implement and expand unconscious bias education: They commit to rolling out and/or expanding unconscious bias education within companies in the form that best fits their specific culture and business. Additionally, they will make non-proprietary unconscious bias education modules available to others free of charge.
3. Share best—and unsuccessful—
About Career Communications Group, Inc.
Career Communications Group (CCG) has built strong, lasting partnerships with many of the top companies and government agencies in America. The strength of these relationships has developed around an integrated and inspiring group of magazines, dynamic Web sites, and outstanding annual national conferences that provide a powerful forum for organizations to find and retain the best and the brightest minority technologists. CCG consultants and associates work with partner organizations to position and use CCG's products and services to help the partners expand the impact of their diversity strategies and programs. CCG reaches tens of thousands of minority students and professionals each year with the goal of introducing them to opportunities and providing the motivation to take that next step to a high potential, technology oriented career. Learn more at http://intouch.ccgmag.com/
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 150 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—
