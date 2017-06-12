 
News By Tag
* Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Career Communications Group Joins 150 Corporations to Advance Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Diversity

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

BALTIMORE - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Career Communications Group (CCG) CEO and Publisher Tyrone Taborn has pledged to share best practices for creating a diverse and inclusive workplace by joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ initiative. More than 150 CEOs have signed on to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where actions can be shared across organizations via a unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"In the mid-1980s, when CCG was founded, black representation among the nation's 1.6 million engineers was only two percent – 32,000 men and women," Taborn said. "By the turn of the millennium, many baby boomers were heading towards retirement as younger professionals took their place in the workforce. America's advancements come from intrepid engineers and technologists, from business executives bold enough to take chances."

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ aims to rally the business community to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace by working across organizations and sectors. It outlines three commitments that CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ will implement within their workplaces to cultivate a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion. The CEOs recognize that these three commitments are not the complete answer, but they believe they are important, concrete steps toward building more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

1. Continue to make workplaces trusting places to have complex and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion: They will create and maintain environments, platforms, and forums where people feel comfortable reaching out to their colleagues to gain greater awareness of each other's experiences and perspectives. .

2. Implement and expand unconscious bias education: They commit to rolling out and/or expanding unconscious bias education within companies in the form that best fits their specific culture and business. Additionally, they will make non-proprietary unconscious bias education modules available to others free of charge.

3.  Share best—and unsuccessful—practices: They commit to helping other companies evolve and enhance their current diversity strategies and encourage them, in turn, to share their successes and challenges with others.

Visit https://www.ceoaction.com/ceos to learn more about what companies are doing to act on diversity and inclusion

About Career Communications Group, Inc.

Career Communications Group (CCG) has built strong, lasting partnerships with many of the top companies and government agencies in America. The strength of these relationships has developed around an integrated and inspiring group of magazines, dynamic Web sites, and outstanding annual national conferences that provide a powerful forum for organizations to find and retain the best and the brightest minority technologists. CCG consultants and associates work with partner organizations to position and use CCG's products and services to help the partners expand the impact of their diversity strategies and programs. CCG reaches tens of thousands of minority students and professionals each year with the goal of introducing them to opportunities and providing the motivation to take that next step to a high potential, technology oriented career. Learn more at http://intouch.ccgmag.com/

.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 150 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Facebook: CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Twitter: @CEOAction.

Contact
Public Relations
***@ccgmag.com
End
Source:Career Communications Group
Email:***@ccgmag.com
Posted By:***@ccgmag.com Email Verified
Tags:Diversity
Industry:Technology
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017
Career Communications Group, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share