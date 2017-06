QuestionPro Launches Conversational Forms - new A.I. Chat-Bot app for surveys

Contact

-- QuestionPro has entered the AI chatbot market with their new product - forms, which was released this week. Forms leverages QuestionPro's existing survey platform to create survey and forms that are completed through an interactive chat front-end. Its takes 5 minutes to create a fully-functional chatbot from scratch. The bot uses AI and machine learning to ask questions and process the responses via a simple and addictive chat interface. It will understand context and allocate the responses correctly. Forms is a free product available to all QuestionPro's users.As a breakout from the chatbot pack, QuestionPro's Forms includes question & answer logic, easy brand customization, quick deployment with a multi-device interface and the power of analytics. App administrators can manage the flow of their form using the multiple logic functions within the chatbot; such as Show/Hide and Text Piping. Each form can then be customized to match a company's branding guidelines, including color palettes with HEX codes and uploading a brand logo. Users can also select from an offering of avatars.The forms can be distributed to users through a customizable link via email or social media as well as by embedding the form within a website. QuestionPro provides the embed code to easily copy and paste into a website. No matter how the form is distributed, the chatbot is viewable across all devices, especially mobile.Increasing the response rate 5X is pointless if the data can't be used to create meaningful insights. QuestionPro's Forms chatbot provides a full array of analytics from an interactive dashboard to drill-down charts of specific questions. All of the data and reports can be exported to Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and Tableau.New users can sign up for a free QuestionPro account and use Forms immediately by visiting"Our vision around surveys is to put the focus back on the user, engaging them in a way that is convenient and more enjoyable for them. That's why you see a 500% increase in response rates using a conversational flow over the standard form/survey template. With forms, we've made taking surveys from a chore to an enjoyable chat style interface for respondents"- said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO and Founder of QuestionPro.About QuestionProWith over 4 million users across 100 countries, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey software, enabling users to generate the insights they need to make better business decisions. QuestionPro's software not only includes tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, but also provides a platform for polling, tablet-based mobile research, and data visualization. They have provided reliable and innovative technology to Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, small businesses, and individual DIY researchers for over 15 years. www.questionpro.com For Media InquiresLindsey M. RaposeProduct Manager, QuestionProLindsey.rapose@questionpro.com