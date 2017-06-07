News By Tag
QuestionPro Launches Conversational Forms - new A.I. Chat-Bot app for surveys
As a breakout from the chatbot pack, QuestionPro's Forms includes question & answer logic, easy brand customization, quick deployment with a multi-device interface and the power of analytics. App administrators can manage the flow of their form using the multiple logic functions within the chatbot; such as Show/Hide and Text Piping. Each form can then be customized to match a company's branding guidelines, including color palettes with HEX codes and uploading a brand logo. Users can also select from an offering of avatars.
The forms can be distributed to users through a customizable link via email or social media as well as by embedding the form within a website. QuestionPro provides the embed code to easily copy and paste into a website. No matter how the form is distributed, the chatbot is viewable across all devices, especially mobile.
Increasing the response rate 5X is pointless if the data can't be used to create meaningful insights. QuestionPro's Forms chatbot provides a full array of analytics from an interactive dashboard to drill-down charts of specific questions. All of the data and reports can be exported to Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and Tableau.
New users can sign up for a free QuestionPro account and use Forms immediately by visiting
https://www.questionpro.com/
"Our vision around surveys is to put the focus back on the user, engaging them in a way that is convenient and more enjoyable for them. That's why you see a 500% increase in response rates using a conversational flow over the standard form/survey template. With forms, we've made taking surveys from a chore to an enjoyable chat style interface for respondents"
About QuestionPro
With over 4 million users across 100 countries, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey software, enabling users to generate the insights they need to make better business decisions. QuestionPro's software not only includes tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, but also provides a platform for polling, tablet-based mobile research, and data visualization. They have provided reliable and innovative technology to Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, small businesses, and individual DIY researchers for over 15 years.www.questionpro.com
For Media Inquires
Lindsey M. Rapose
Product Manager, QuestionPro
Lindsey.rapose@
Contact
Lindsey M. Rapose
***@questionpro.com
