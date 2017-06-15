Country(s)
Come Out And Support The Arts and Your Community for the Schoolhouse Children's Museum Casino Bash
The Schoolhouse Children's Museum is one of the few original schoolhouses that is still in the business of educating children on a daily basis, where young children experience south Florida's past inside this historical gem with two floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits, free weekly programs, affordable classes, workshops and events.
The Schoolhouse Bash Casino Night will feature black jack, craps, roulette, poker, food, libations, music, silent auction, a Texas Hold 'em Poker tournament and more. We are very excited about the Schoolhouse Bash Casino Night and invite you to participate in this premier event as a sponsor. Please take a moment to read the attached sponsorship opportunities sheet. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
We need your support to get it done. Whether you choose to sponsor a table, donate some prizes, or become an event sponsor, we could really use your support. If you want more information or would like to donate, please call event promoter Derek Felbinger of Square D Marketing / Palm Beach Software Design at (561) 572-0233 or visit us at http://www.squaredmarketing.com/
On behalf of the Schoolhouse Children's Museum & Learning Center, we look forward to welcoming you as a friend of the Museum – where learning is an adventure!
Thank you so much for your time and your thoughtful consideration. We welcome and encourage your participation. For additional information, you may also email Suzanne Ross at suzanne@schoolhousemuseum.org.
Media Contact
Suzanne Ross
561-742-6778
***@schoolhousemuseum.org
