Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

West Mifflin, PA Selects CX2 to Modernize Planning, Permitting, Inspections and Code Enforcement

CX2 is a user-friendly, modern community development solution that will allow West Mifflin staff, residents and contractors to submit online permit applications, submit online plan documents, schedule inspections and make online fee payments.
 
 
West Mifflin, PA to launch CivicXpress July 1st, 2017.
West Mifflin, PA to launch CivicXpress July 1st, 2017.
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- TekDog Inc., is pleased to announce that the Borough of West Mifflin, PA has selected their cloud-based, land management solution, CivicXpress 2.0 (CX2), to manage its Planning, Permitting, Inspection and Code Enforcement processes. The CX2 is a public-facing portal that will provide one central location for borough staff, residents and contractors to view, track and share planning, permitting, inspections and code enforcement activity. CX2 will also provide residents and contractors the option to easily complete permit applications, schedule inspections, send messages or questions regarding their submittals, and make fee payments all online, all inside the application.

"West Mifflin was looking to provide residents and staff a more centralized, data-driven, modern and user-friendly approach to permitting, planning and inspections. We're excited that West Mifflin has selected CivicXpress to help meet their needs," said Jason Keller, CEO of TekDog, Inc. "By leveraging CivicXpress they can now streamline their current processes, improve collaboration with their residents and become one step closer to paperless!"

CX2 is unique from other applications as it was built with today's technology and not only works on any HTML5 browser (Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Google, etc…), but is also 100% mobile responsive. Its modern features allow users the ability to access it using any device (PC, tablet, Android or smartphone), from any location, and around the clock.

Built on a flexible platform, CX2, will allow the team in partnership with the West Mifflin Community Development and IT Departments to complete a quick transition to the new platform. The launch date is currently planned for July 1, 2017. Prior to the launch date, residents, staff and contractors planning to use CX2 will be asked to log-in and create a CX2 user profile. Be sure to look for more information coming soon on the West Mifflin Community Development page (https://westmifflinborough.com/community-development/).

West Mifflin is a borough in Allegheny County, PA located southeast of downtown Pittsburgh. Although the borough is heavily residential, it is home to one of America's oldest traditional amusement parks, Kennywood, the monorail manufacturer Bombardier, the Allegheny County airport and various other businesses and industries.

For more information regarding CX2 or to request a demo, visit www.civicxpress.com or email info@civicxpress.com.

Contact
Megan Keller
614-737-3743
info@civicxpress.com
Source:TekDog Inc.
