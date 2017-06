Asset Campus Housing Welcomes San Antonio's Avalon Place to Its Family of Managed Properties

Avalon Place 2

-- Asset Campus Housing has assumed management of the 440-bed Avalon Place (https://www.avalonplaceutsa.com)apartments. The property is situated less than a mile from the University of Texas San Antonio campus and offers one-, two- and four-bedroom student apartments. These fully furnished units include modern kitchens and bathrooms, wood flooring, high ceilings and 50-inch televisions. The community features amenities such as 24-hour computer lab and fitness center, sand volleyball court, two outdoor grilling stations, high-pressure tanning dome and game room with gaming stations.# # #Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a student housing portfolio of over 250 properties and is the largest third-party student housing management company in the nation. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Campus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.