A New And Improved Photo To Painting Website
By offering unmatched custom handmade artwork of painted photos, Love Custom Art helps people to get their photos painted by talented master photo painters. Love Custom Art allows users to get a complete look and feel of their photos on the finest quality 100% linen canvas. Users can send their photos to Love Custom Art by either uploading it on the website or emailing it. Talented master artists paint this photo, the company will send a proof of the finished artwork to users for approval and the artwork will be shipped to the user.
Love Custom Art also provides customized real-time personalized art service for large corporations. This business to business service for corporate art collections in offices helps to create a unique corporate environment. The company provides a range of services for corporate Offices, these services range from graphic design to hand-painted custom portraits by professional painters, and they also offer Large Wall Art if requested by the corporate body. Their previous business clients include BARILLA and MARITIME to name a few.
The spokesperson of the company said "We provide a customized real-time personalized art service for businesses from conception, to design, to reality, creating the sort of atmosphere in the office or reception that makes clients feel welcome and relaxed and to also enhance the employees surroundings - making them feel more inspired and thus more productive working in an environment more conducive to work and creativity through inspiring art."
Photos to Paintings are becoming a popular option to increase the lifespan of favorite photographs. It is actually a perfect combination of artistry and quality. Love Custom Art is specialized in offering a top-notch photo to painting solution at competitive prices. Love Custom Art is one such company that offers high-quality photo to painting solution using talented master photo painter. It can easily transfer photos onto canvas that can be framed to deliver the ultimate 'wow' factor to any room.
Summery
The new design of the website speaks for it's self I think and now it is also fully interactive. When the new design was put into effect the one thing that the people at Love Custom Art had in mind was to make it as use- friendly as possible so the user/client had an enjoyable time and as smooth a time purchasing as they could make it. Going through the process of finding what they wanted and then dropping it in their basket should be easy to understand. Once in their basket the ordering process should be as swift as possible because I myself do not like to be there all day filling out pages of questions so the whole order process until payment is one of the quickest for such a product.
Overall the new design is clean, clear, crisp and easy to navigate when purchasing a bespoke product and all the variables that need to be taken into account have been for when a client is ordering.
The modernisation was well over due and now also with the addition of the mobile aspect so clients can view the website on their phones or tablets make all part of the overhaul a very comprehensive one leaving no stoned unturned from conception to design.
About Love Custom Art:
Love Custom Art is expert in offering high-quality photo to painting service. It utilizes talented master artists in creating a beautiful painting. They offer simple tools for an easy upload of a photo and placing an order to convert the photo to a painted photo, all from the comfort of the home. Users can upload favorite photos on their website and get a beautiful artwork in approximately two weeks.
For further information, please contact:
Telephone: +1 218 389 8815 or +44 20 3239 8963
Website: https://www.lovecustomart.com/
support@lovecustomart.com
steven@lovecustomart.com
Love Custom Art
***@lovecustomart.com
